Bird's Eye View of Machu Picchu from Huayna Picchu

If Machu Picchu is not on your bucket list, you need to add it! It is one of the most spectacular and magical places that I have visited. Thus, there are thousands of eager tourists buzzing over the grounds. Although you can avoid the crowds by going for the sunrise or late afternoon, it is still a very busy place. My suggestion is to sign up for the 400 person a day hike of Huayna Picchu, which is the mountain that you see behind all of the Machu Picchu landscape shots. It is a route that takes about 1+hr up and 1hr down through various ups and not many downs with countless stairs. Finally, you reach the top terrace where there are amazing overlooks of Machu Picchu below as well as an "Indiana Jones" obstacle course of caves to crawl, ladders to climb, and boulders to shimmy across. Tips: bring lots of water and snacks. Also, be prepared, there are no bathrooms. There are only two times to hike 7 am and 10 am. Afterwards, continue to the Sun Gate for another perspective of the site.