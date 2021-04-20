Get Lost in the Peruvian desert!

The town of Ica is just a few hours south of Lima, and 10 minutes from Ica is the true oasis of Huacachina... Jump on a bus from Lima, which are quite luxurious these days, or get onto a group trip in a combi (mini-bus) from an outfitter. You'll arrive in Huacachina and see this green hued lagoon with palm trees and small sleepy buildings. It is right out of the Lawrence of Arabia scenario, and the gigantic dunes all around simply seduce you to climb, climb, climb the dune summits, which afford you views of the never ending desert sand in every direction.. If you can see a sunset or sunrise, do try as it is one of the best memories of my South American travels! After you get over all the awe, strap a san board to your feet and barrel down the dunes with the wind blowing your hair back..... You can rent boards in Huacachina and enjoy simple fare lunch/dinners at the small cafes and restaurants. Also a handful of simple hostals here if you want to stay a couple days and soak up the desert...