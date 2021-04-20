Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
| +1 713-639-4629
Photo courtesy of Houston Museum of Natural Science
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Houston Museum of Natural ScienceYou just never know what you’re going to see when you walk through the doors at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, where everything from corpse flowers to terra-cotta warriors have graced the exhibit halls. Permanent exhibits here include the Cullen Hall of Gems and Minerals, which showcases 750 sparkling pieces; the Cockrell Butterfly Center, where creatures in every color of the rainbow flit about; and the Paleontology Hall, complete with a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton. There’s also an IMAX theater, a Texas exhibit, and a planetarium here. Admission is $25 for adults, $15 for children and seniors. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Dance with Dinosaurs and Watch a Shooting Star in Houston
The Houston Museum of Natural Science is for adults and kids alike. With an IMAX theater, a Planetarium, the Butterfly Center, and ever-changing exhibits, the Museum of Natural Science inspires, educates, and entertains the whole family.
almost 7 years ago
Cockrell Butterfly Center - Houston, TX
A daycation in Houston, TX. One of my favorite spots Cockrell Butterfly Center!
almost 7 years ago
Cockrell Butterfly Center
Walking through a living butterfly habitat is one of the coolest experiences you can have. The butterflies are well adapted to people, so if you are lucky, one will land on you! There are interactive quizzes and games, which allow you to walk away with a little knowledge in addition to some beautiful pictures.