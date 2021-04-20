Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Houston Museum of Natural Science

5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
Website
| +1 713-639-4629
Houston Museum of Natural Science Houston Texas United States
Dance with Dinosaurs and Watch a Shooting Star in Houston Houston Texas United States
Cockrell Butterfly Center - Houston, TX Houston Texas United States
Cockrell Butterfly Center Houston Texas United States
Houston Museum of Natural Science Houston Texas United States
Dance with Dinosaurs and Watch a Shooting Star in Houston Houston Texas United States
Cockrell Butterfly Center - Houston, TX Houston Texas United States
Cockrell Butterfly Center Houston Texas United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Houston Museum of Natural Science

You just never know what you’re going to see when you walk through the doors at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, where everything from corpse flowers to terra-cotta warriors have graced the exhibit halls. Permanent exhibits here include the Cullen Hall of Gems and Minerals, which showcases 750 sparkling pieces; the Cockrell Butterfly Center, where creatures in every color of the rainbow flit about; and the Paleontology Hall, complete with a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton. There’s also an IMAX theater, a Texas exhibit, and a planetarium here. Admission is $25 for adults, $15 for children and seniors. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Ashley Castle Pittman
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Dance with Dinosaurs and Watch a Shooting Star in Houston

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is for adults and kids alike. With an IMAX theater, a Planetarium, the Butterfly Center, and ever-changing exhibits, the Museum of Natural Science inspires, educates, and entertains the whole family.
Amie
almost 7 years ago

Cockrell Butterfly Center - Houston, TX

A daycation in Houston, TX. One of my favorite spots Cockrell Butterfly Center!
Olivia Caminiti
almost 7 years ago

Cockrell Butterfly Center

Walking through a living butterfly habitat is one of the coolest experiences you can have. The butterflies are well adapted to people, so if you are lucky, one will land on you! There are interactive quizzes and games, which allow you to walk away with a little knowledge in addition to some beautiful pictures.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points