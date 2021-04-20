Hott Leggz
2471 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, USA
| +1 954-771-5151
Sun - Thur 11am - 2am
Fri, Sat 11am - 3am
Hott Leggz Rock n' Roll Sports Bar, Fort LauderdaleIt doesn't get more local in Fort Lauderdale than Hott Leggz, a super fun sports bar on popular Commercial Blvd. There are TVs all over the bar and fantastic drink specials.
Creative menu choices include their trademark crab legs, frog legs, gator legs, ahi tacos, and 'box of Nerds' cocktails. Take advantage of the many happy hour specials, including Taco Tuesday's $2 tacos and service industry nights.
The bar includes an old fashioned jukebox and South Florida accents throughout the dining room.