Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hott Leggz

2471 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, USA
Website
| +1 954-771-5151
Hott Leggz Rock n' Roll Sports Bar, Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale Florida United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 2am
Fri, Sat 11am - 3am

Hott Leggz Rock n' Roll Sports Bar, Fort Lauderdale

It doesn't get more local in Fort Lauderdale than Hott Leggz, a super fun sports bar on popular Commercial Blvd. There are TVs all over the bar and fantastic drink specials.

Creative menu choices include their trademark crab legs, frog legs, gator legs, ahi tacos, and 'box of Nerds' cocktails. Take advantage of the many happy hour specials, including Taco Tuesday's $2 tacos and service industry nights.

The bar includes an old fashioned jukebox and South Florida accents throughout the dining room.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points