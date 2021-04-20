Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hôtel Le Bonne Entente

3400 Chemin Sainte-Foy
Website
| +1 800-463-4390
Hôtel Le Bonne Entente Quebec City Canada
Hôtel Le Bonne Entente Quebec City Canada
Hôtel Le Bonne Entente Quebec City Canada
Hôtel Le Bonne Entente Quebec City Canada
Hôtel Le Bonne Entente Quebec City Canada
Hôtel Le Bonne Entente Quebec City Canada
Hôtel Le Bonne Entente Quebec City Canada
Hôtel Le Bonne Entente Quebec City Canada
Hôtel Le Bonne Entente Quebec City Canada
Hôtel Le Bonne Entente Quebec City Canada

Hôtel Le Bonne Entente

It can be a delicate balancing act, offering the luxury that adults expect of a five-star property while keeping kids entertained and happy. But Le Bonne Entente, sited on a former 120-acre estate about seven miles southwest of Old Québec, hits all of the sweet spots that families look for. Nearly a third of its 160 rooms are suites, making them great choices for families who want a little extra room or privacy. On the grounds, surrounded by well-tended gardens, the seasonal swimming pool is a popular hangout on warm summer days (the hot tub is open year-round). In a lovely court beyond the pool, several unique triple-hammock structures are a perfect place to retreat for some outdoor peace and quiet. Guests have exclusive use of La Tempête Golf Club, as well as a Fun Club for kids up to age 18, providing a home theater, video games, and even a special rest area with beds so parents can sneak away to enjoy a late dinner at MC Lounge, the hotel’s cozy steakhouse.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points