Chutes Montmorency

A few minutes from downtown Quebec, you can visit the waterfalls on the Montmorency River. These falls are about 98' higher than the grand Niagara Falls. Montmorency Falls drop over the cliff and down into the St. Lawrence River. There is a metal staircase that allows visitors to view the falls ( it's quite a challenge though), a suspension bridge with unbelievable views, and a tram that takes you to the top. You can get to the bottom of the falls via a road but it's a bumpy ride. At the Park, there is a restaurant where the views are spectacular and there is also a nice gift shop. Admission to the Park and the falls is free. This attraction is open year round and it's beautiful in Summer. But in the winter, the water freezes as it starts to crash over the cliff and creates a mountain of white ice. I understand that many people visit the site and climb the mountains of snow and ice. Some who are more adventurous even try to climb the ice. This sport has become very popular. The Park area and the falls are something to see. I spent several hours viewing the falls, traveling around the bridge and the park, enjoying lunch with an unbelievable view, and people watching. When in Quebec, take time to visit Montmorency Falls so you don't miss something very special. For info: www.sepaq.com/montmorency