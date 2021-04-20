Montmorency Falls
5300 Boulevard Sainte-Anne, Québec, QC G1C 1S1, Canada
| +1 844-522-4883
Photo by Margo Pfeiff
Montmorency FallsUnder 20 minutes by car from Québec City (or, if you are feeling ambitious, less than an hour by bike, with most of the ride on a well-maintained path), Chute-Montmorency (Montmorency Falls) is the area's most impressive natural wonder. If you visit the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec before you go, the sight will look familiar: Montmorency has long been a popular subject for local painters. Think Niagara is impressive? The cascade here is a full 99 feet higher—272 feet to the Horseshoe Falls' 173 feet. In winter, spray from the falls freezes into a hill at its base, known as the Sugarloaf, and snowshoes are available for rent if you want to explore the nearby trails. In the summer, there's a zip line for those in search of an adrenaline bump. Year-round, a cable car carries passengers to the top of the falls, providing bird's-eye views en route.
In winter, the lake at its base becomes a vast skating rink.
There is a metal staircase that allows visitors to view the falls ( it's quite a challenge though), a suspension bridge with unbelievable views, and a tram that takes you to the top. You can get to the bottom of the falls via a road but it's a bumpy ride. At the Park, there is a restaurant where the views are spectacular and there is also a nice gift shop. Admission to the Park and the falls is free. But in the winter, the water freezes as it starts to crash over the cliff and creates a mountain of white ice. I understand that many people visit the site and climb the mountains of snow and ice. Some who are more adventurous even try to climb the ice. This sport has become very popular.