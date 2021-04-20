Aux Anciens Canadiens
34 Rue St - Louis, Québec, QC G1R 4P3, Canada
| +1 418-692-1627
Photo courtesy of Aux Anciens Canadiens
Sun - Sat 11am - 8pm
Aux Anciens CanadiensAux Anciens Canadiens in Upper Town is a venerable favorite among Québec City's restaurants. It opened in 1966 though the building it's in is almost three centuries older than that, having been built in 1676. It's easy to find—the red-roofed house looks as if it were moved from the Québec countryside into the heart of the city. As it happens, it was the other way around: After the house was built, the city grew up around it. Inside, there are five different dining rooms, all equally cozy and inviting, especially if you are visiting in the winter. The menu focuses on solid, excellent traditional dishes, many featuring game: bison stew, red deer fillet, grilled stag, and bison and wapiti tenderloins. And for dessert, try the maple syrup crème brûlée. The $20 three-course prix fixe menu comes with a glass of house wine and is a good option if you are on a budget, though be aware that there are supplemental charges for many of the dishes offered.
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Aux Anciens Canadiens
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Caribou? Oui!
Housed in the oldest residential building (dating to 1675) in Québec City, Aux Anciens Canadiens is a restaurant that appeals to both locals and visitors. Traditional specialties like tourtière (a baked meat pie) might include wildlife of Le Grand Nord—caribou, anyone? (Oui, monsieur, it's delicious!) I had eaten here years ago as a single student; I was able to return a few years ago with my wife for the 400th anniversary of the founding of Québec City: Vive la bonne cuisine!