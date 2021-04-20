One-Stop Shop to Culture

If you only have a few days in Québec like I did, I recommend visiting the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec, especially if you are interested in art history. Admission for adults is a bit steep at $18 but you definitely get your money’s worth.



With just over ten exhibits, both permanent and temporary, you will get a crash course into Québec art history throughout the years. Most of the exhibits are located on the left-hand side when you walk in (Charles Baillairgé Pavillion) and the rest are on the other side (Gérard Morisset Pavillion).



My favorite exhibit was actually a permanent one titled Riopelle, one of Québec’s most famous artists. I had personally never heard of him before but was immediately blown away by his work.

