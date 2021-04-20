Epicerie J A Moisan 699 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1P7, Canada

Epicurean Delight Opened in 1871 as a general store, J.A .Moisan is now specialty foods store. When I’m in Old Québec, it’s my go-to place for items for a picnic lunch or lazy dinner.



Stepping inside J.A. Moisan, you're greeted by old world charm—a dark, wood-filled room crammed with foodstuffs. I feel like I’ve been transported back to the 1870s.



There are two sets of entry doors. I always enter in on the right side because those take me straight to the deli counter. There I will find the delicious pates, terrines, and cheeses that my epicurean heart pines for. With restraint, I pick out a few items. Into my picnic bag will go a baguette, a box of crackers, some fruit, and drinks. But what picnic lunch would be complete without dessert, and who makes better desserts than the French? Seriously. Just around the corner from the deli counter is the desserts counter. As I near it, I always seem to hear Madame Mille-Feuille calling me, and if they have Napoleons, I have to have some. I confess that there have been days when one dessert goes into the picnic bag and the other is devoured before I even leave the store. J.A. Moisan has a small cafe section with a few tables.



Before I leave, I head to the shelves stocked with "produit d’erable" which, in my mind, translates to yummy stuff made with the goodness of maple syrup. I pick up a few items for my own pantry and as gifts for friends.



If you’re a foodie visiting Old Québec, J.A. Moisan is worth a visit. Bring a big bag!