If you like to party: Currently, the hottest street for social life is 14th Street NW. The mix of restaurants and bars are delicious yet unpretentious. The Hotel Helix is located in the middle of it all close to the corner of Rhode Island Ave NW and 14th St NW. Had the opportunity to tour the boutique hotel, which has an intimate setting yet is walking distance to all the hot spots. Love the cozy feeling of the room with its signature Kimpton charm. Reccomendation: head to Barcelona Restaurant for tasty sangria and tapas and a late night at El Centrro for dancing and margaritas.