Hotel Helix

1430 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest
| +1 202-742-3100
One Funky Boutique Hotel

Located in the heart of the edgy Logan Circle neighborhood/14th Street Corridor, the Helix features 178 guest rooms with eye-popping patterns, bright colors, and a minimalist feel. Among the rooms are 14 apartment-sized suites, and 12 speciality suites, such as its Bunk Bed Room for kids and the Flex Room for the fitness gurus. Just off of the lobby, the 60s-mod Helix Lounge is a prime happy hour spot known for sparkling cocktails and its large seasonal patio.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

Jessica van Dop DeJesus
over 6 years ago

Hotel Helix: Perfect For a Social Weekend

If you like to party: Currently, the hottest street for social life is 14th Street NW. The mix of restaurants and bars are delicious yet unpretentious. The Hotel Helix is located in the middle of it all close to the corner of Rhode Island Ave NW and 14th St NW. Had the opportunity to tour the boutique hotel, which has an intimate setting yet is walking distance to all the hot spots. Love the cozy feeling of the room with its signature Kimpton charm. Reccomendation: head to Barcelona Restaurant for tasty sangria and tapas and a late night at El Centrro for dancing and margaritas.

