The most romantic hotel in Athens

Old-world and other worldly, the Hotel Grande Bretagne has the most enviable location. The view from the hotel’s rooftop is the best view of the Acropolis that you’ll take in over perhaps a café or the legendary breakfast buffet, and you can watch the Parliament’s Changing of the Guard from many of the hotel’s 320 bedroom windows or terraces (cross that one off your Athens checklist). A natural choice for diplomats, actresses and the global glitterati, the hotel has amenities that even Cleopatra would approve of: a Butler service (snap your fingers, and magic happens); a beautiful spa, as well as the crown jewel-- a rooftop pool with views of the Acropolis, right next to a sparkling pool bar. The cuisine is global and the rooms are so roomy that you'll forget that this is center-of-town real estate. There are modern touches like spacious bathrooms with his and her sinks, marble vanities and cushy beds and duvets (alas, no iPhone docking stations). If you’re lucky enough to stay in a suite, be prepared to drool: they have antique furnishings from Sotheby’s and Christies and are mini museums. If you want art, culture, nostalgia bundled up into a location that impresses, this is your hotel.