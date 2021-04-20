Where are you going?
Horatio's Restaurant

60 Monarch Bay Drive
| +1 510-351-5556
Horatio's: Best brunch in the East Bay San Leandro California United States

Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm

Horatio's: Best brunch in the East Bay

Horatio's is an institution in the East Bay. Located on the San Leandro Marina it has gorgeous views of the bay (and you can fantasize about which sailboat is yours). They serve really great seafood in a relaxing atmosphere and has a lively bar, but I really love the brunch. They've got a lobster roll with a poached egg on top that calls to me! Combine that with the largest make-you-own Bloody Mary bar and you will want to go there every Sunday. It is family friendly, with a constantly changing menu that holds on to a few classics. A really great place for a meal on the water!
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

