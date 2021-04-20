Hong Kong Science Museum
Hong Kong Science Museum, Science Museum Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
+852 2732 3232
Photo courtesy of The Hong Kong Science Museum
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon - Wed, Fri 10am - 7pm
Learning Through FunJust across from the Hong Kong Museum of History in Tsim Sha Tsui is the Hong Kong Science Museum. Here, the name of the game is learning through fun interactive experiences. Through over 500 exhibits, children (and adults!) will be introduced to the science of light, math, motion, sound, and more.
You can't miss the Energy Machine, which takes up four stories and is the largest of its kind in the world. Keep an eye out for special exhibitions, too, that occur year-round and will surely keep the kids on their curious little toes.