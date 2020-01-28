Hong Kong Maritime Museum

An especially great idea for families with children, this museum has 15 galleries with exhibits highlighting the historic importance of the port of Hong Kong to China and to the world. There are exhibits on pirates and collections of nautical equipment, ship models, paintings and photographs of traditional Chinese junks. A realistic simulator of a ship's bridge will give you a feel for maneuvering a range of vessels, from huge container barges to high-speed boats and even Hong Kong's famous Star Ferry.