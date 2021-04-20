Historic Morven Park
17195 Southern Planter Ln, Leesburg, VA 20176, USA
Capture the Essence of Rural Virginia LifeFor 40 years, the home of former Virginia Governor Westmoreland Davis and his wife Marguerite, Morven Park sits on 1,100 acres centered around a former 1780 fieldstone farmhouse now stately Greek Revival manor home filled with artifacts from his world travels like a Tiffany lamp and a 15th century Persian tapestry.
Various events occur on the grounds throughout the year reflecting on Davis' passions for civic responsibility, sustainable agriculture, and Virginia rural life. Horse lovers will delight in horse shows and rides at the equestrian center as well as the Winmill Carriage Collection showcasing over 50 restored horse-drawn carriages. For those into sport hunting, the Museum of Hounds and Hunting is sure to please. Garden lovers are enchanted by the boxwood gardens, magnolias, and hollies. For Civil War buffs, reenactments and recreations of Confederate camps are a must-see. Kids revel in the hayrides and nature hikes.