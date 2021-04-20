Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Historic Morven Park

17195 Southern Planter Ln, Leesburg, VA 20176, USA
Website
| +1 703-777-2414
Capture the Essence of Rural Virginia Life Leesburg Virginia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 5:45pm

Capture the Essence of Rural Virginia Life

For 40 years, the home of former Virginia Governor Westmoreland Davis and his wife Marguerite, Morven Park sits on 1,100 acres centered around a former 1780 fieldstone farmhouse now stately Greek Revival manor home filled with artifacts from his world travels like a Tiffany lamp and a 15th century Persian tapestry.

Various events occur on the grounds throughout the year reflecting on Davis' passions for civic responsibility, sustainable agriculture, and Virginia rural life. Horse lovers will delight in horse shows and rides at the equestrian center as well as the Winmill Carriage Collection showcasing over 50 restored horse-drawn carriages. For those into sport hunting, the Museum of Hounds and Hunting is sure to please. Garden lovers are enchanted by the boxwood gardens, magnolias, and hollies. For Civil War buffs, reenactments and recreations of Confederate camps are a must-see. Kids revel in the hayrides and nature hikes.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points