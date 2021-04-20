Hilton Anatole

Tucked into a building just behind the giant hotel, the Hilton Anatole’s V Spa feels like a calming, sublime oasis miles removed from … well, everything. (Which is how you want your spa to feel!) V Spa is situated on the second floor of the Verandah Club, a fitness and relaxation haven adjacent to the Dallas hotel. Step through the doors and fall immediately in love with the soothing sounds of entrancing music as you prepare for your treatment. The spa does it all: massage, facials, manis and pedis, body wraps, and even treatments for men. But the bliss doesn’t end when your appointment does: Every spa guest can venture downstairs for a soak in the hot tub and/or indoor pool, or ease tension in hardcore fashion with a visit to the fitness center, stocked with state-of-the-art exercise and cardio equipment.