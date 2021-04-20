Hilton Anatole
2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
| +1 214-748-1200
Hilton AnatoleFor evidence of the “everything is bigger in Texas” trope, look no further than this urban resort, which—with 1,606 Asian-accented guest rooms and suites spread out over 45 acres—is one of the largest in the south. Its location in the Design District, not far from the Dallas Convention Center and the office towers of downtown, makes it popular with the business-meeting crowd (as does the 600,000 square feet of on-site event space), but there’s plenty to tempt leisure travelers, too. Paired with an outdoor sculpture garden, more than 1,000 international works displayed throughout the property make up one of the biggest hotel art collections in the world. Guests can dine on everything from steak and seafood to pizzas, salads, and grab-and-go snacks at the eight restaurants and bars, or make a night of it with specialty cocktails and fine wines. They can also relax with treatments at the VSpa, or work off indulgences at the whopping 80,000-square-foot Verandah Club & Fitness, equipped with indoor and outdoor pools; basketball, squash, and racquetball courts; a cross-training and boxing gym; and more. In the summer, the sprawling Jadewaters pool complex—with lazy river, swim-up bar, 180-foot water slide, and kids’ activities—is as close as you can get to a water park in the heart of the city.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
Tucked into a building just behind the giant hotel, the Hilton Anatole’s V Spa feels like a calming, sublime oasis miles removed from … well, everything. (Which is how you want your spa to feel!) V Spa is situated on the second floor of the Verandah Club, a fitness and relaxation haven adjacent to the Dallas hotel. Step through the doors and fall immediately in love with the soothing sounds of entrancing music as you prepare for your treatment. The spa does it all: massage, facials, manis and pedis, body wraps, and even treatments for men. But the bliss doesn’t end when your appointment does: Every spa guest can venture downstairs for a soak in the hot tub and/or indoor pool, or ease tension in hardcore fashion with a visit to the fitness center, stocked with state-of-the-art exercise and cardio equipment.
almost 7 years ago
I prefer independent restaurants, hotels, and stores over chains, but I have to admit that even though the Hilton Anatole in Dallas is a corporate hotel, it is special. By a stroke of good luck I landed there on a business trip, totally unaware that it houses the largest private collection of art and antiques in an American hotel. Many of the pieces on display, especially in the cavernous lobby, are stunning. You should stay here if you can because the accommodations are excellent. If you can't stay, at least visit for lunch, dinner, or a drink and see this collection.