Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hell's Kitchen Flea Market [CLOSED]

408-424 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018, USA
Website
| +1 212-243-5343
Hell's Kitchen Flea Market, Manhattan New York New York United States

Hell's Kitchen Flea Market, Manhattan

Hell's Kitchen Flea Market is located on 39th Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues. While in the past the area might have been considered on the "outskirts" of Manhattan, it is now crowded with high rise buildings, and, subsequently, more human traffic. It is also close to Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square.

This outdoor market is open on Saturday and Sunday from 9am-5pm all year long. You can find great antiques, art deco home decor, vintage clothing, jewelry and more. With the upcoming plans for expanding the High Line in Manhattan, this market is going to be even more accessible to tourists.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points