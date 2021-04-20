Hay House
934 Georgia Ave, Macon, GA 31201, USA
| +1 478-742-8155
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
More info
Sun 1pm - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 4pm
Macon's Historic Italian Renaissance Revival MansionIn a time of lavish luxury, the 18,000 square foot Italian Renaissance Revival Hay House is an unrivaled mansion. Built from 1855 to 1859, the home's most iconic features are the custom made wooden sliding doors, the art collection and the three story cupola.
Tours run throughout the year, but the holidays and behind-the-scenes tours offer the most in-depth views of the Hay House. Admission is $11 for adults.