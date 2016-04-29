HomeTravel GuidesNorth + Central AmericaCanada

Hatchet Lake Lodge

http://www.hatchetlake.com/home
Hatchet Lake Fly In Fishing

Hatchet Lake Fly In Fishing

Tourism Saskatchewan

Hatchet Lake Fly In Fishing

Saskatchewan, Canada is home to nearly 100,000 lakes and rivers and the best freshwater fishing in the world. Fly fishing, ice fishing, drive-in or fly-in, you’ll find the fishing experience of a lifetime in Saskatchewan. With its warmer lakes in the south, to the colder waters in the north, the province has a remarkable diversity of species—68 different ones, in fact. Experienced fishing outfitters will help you find Northern pike, walleye, lake trout, Arctic grayling, rainbow trout and more. You can opt for a remote fishing lodge, like the Hatchet Lake Lodge, located on a private island in northern Saskatchewan, or let the fish that interests you lead you in your trip planning. If you want a walleye, then the Saskatchewan River is a good choice. Big on bass? They thrive in the Boundary Dam Reservoir. Wherever you head, put a nightcrawler on your hook, and you’ll have a bite before long. Photo by Kevin Hogarth Photography

By Destination Canada

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published.

Nearby highlights
Pan Pacific Mountainside
November 20, 2023 07:33 PM
e3123f863b6a336de191be113c505a20.jpg
Vij’s Restaurant
November 8, 2023 11:18 PM
FPO_TFY_354.jpg
Four Seasons Hotel Toronto
September 14, 2023 02:20 PM
1 Hotel Toronto
September 14, 2023 02:18 PM
ParkHyattTOView_from_Roof_Lounge.jpg
Park Hyatt, Toronto
September 14, 2023 02:15 PM
Ritz-Carlton Montreal, Canada,"the grande dame of Sherbrooke Street,"Quebec’s most luxurious and historic hotel, downtown, shopping hub that is the Golden Square Mile, luxury,
Ritz-Carlton Montreal
August 28, 2023 03:08 PM
01_Fogo_Island_Inn_Architecture.jpg
Fogo Island Inn
August 28, 2023 02:55 PM
1fee4ed0f012a963edf74eb9962da85b.jpg
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge
August 28, 2023 02:51 PM
HotelGeorgia_40010060_rhg_exterior_v4.jpg
Rosewood Hotel Georgia
August 28, 2023 02:47 PM
A photo of a guest room at the Muir hotel in Halifax, with a tartan blanket designed exclusively for the hotel on the bed.
Muir Hotel
August 25, 2023 05:26 PM
Klahoose Wilderness Resort
August 25, 2023 05:11 PM
LeChicShack.Burger_et_frites.jpg
Le Chic Shack
August 11, 2022 01:17 PM
ChezMuffy4.jpg
Chez Muffy
August 11, 2022 01:09 PM
BuffetDeLAntiquaire5.Jef_Frenette.jpg
Buffet de L’Antiquaire
August 11, 2022 12:30 PM
6e1fd02b5f5cbd53806656b4c0dbcde6.jpg
Pointe-à-Callière
August 3, 2022 11:06 AM
054b835bd6738e678aef63e82fcb7224.jpg
Château Ramezay
August 3, 2022 11:03 AM
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
The Andean lodge and action shot of a dancer
Hotels
These Luxury Hotels Want to Plan Your Entire Trip. Here’s Why You Should Let Them
August 7, 2026 11:57 AM
 · 
Chris Schalkx
The William Vale
The William Vale
Hotels We Love
Brooklyn’s Best Hotels, from Warehouse Lofts to Waterfront Retreats
August 7, 2026 10:40 AM
 · 
Deanna Ting
The Pacific is at your doorstep at Regent Santa Monica Beach.
Hotels
The Santa Monica Hotel Bringing New Life to the Coast
Sponsored by
Athens, Greece
Family Travel
6 Places to Travel Abroad with Your Kids This Year, Including for Northern Lights, Safari, and Snorkeling
August 6, 2026 02:04 PM
 · 
Tim Chester
Image of a rocky landscape overlayed with an illustration of an airplane route map
Air Travel News
Why Flights Are Being Diverted, and How It Could Affect Your Travel Plans
August 6, 2026 01:38 PM
 · 
Barbara Peterson
The stunning view over Victoria Harbor from a Corner Suite lounge at Regent Hong Kong
Hotels
These Regent Hotels & Resorts Make Every Stay Feel Cinematic
Sponsored by
Load More