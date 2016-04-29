Saskatchewan, Canada is home to nearly 100,000 lakes and rivers and the best freshwater fishing in the world. Fly fishing, ice fishing, drive-in or fly-in, you’ll find the fishing experience of a lifetime in Saskatchewan. With its warmer lakes in the south, to the colder waters in the north, the province has a remarkable diversity of species—68 different ones, in fact. Experienced fishing outfitters will help you find Northern pike, walleye, lake trout, Arctic grayling, rainbow trout and more. You can opt for a remote fishing lodge, like the Hatchet Lake Lodge, located on a private island in northern Saskatchewan, or let the fish that interests you lead you in your trip planning. If you want a walleye, then the Saskatchewan River is a good choice. Big on bass? They thrive in the Boundary Dam Reservoir. Wherever you head, put a nightcrawler on your hook, and you’ll have a bite before long. Photo by Kevin Hogarth Photography