Drive three hours north of San Francisco and you’ll hit the southern border of Mendocino County, a nearly 4,000-square-mile swath of land comprised of coastal hideaways, off-the-beaten-path winetasting, and all the nature you could possibly need. Mendocino County still feels wild and rugged, much as it might have looked 400 years ago when the Indigenous people of this part of California—the Pomo Indians, the Coast Yuki, and the Coast Miwok—lived, foraged, and fished here. Framed by the town of Gualala in the south and Piercy in the north, and bookended by the Pacific on the west and Mendocino National Forest to the east, Mendocino County is packed with little hamlets to explore, each with their own flavor. There’s Fort Bragg, a nautical town home to the famous Glass Beach, and Boonville, an excellent base for exploring the wine-filled Anderson Valley, among dozens of others. Smack in the middle of the coast is the town of Mendocino, which is an easy place to position yourself for a weekend—or a week—away. The town was established in 1852 as a logging community. (In fact, the local mill supplied much of the wood used to build San Francisco in the late 19th century and rebuild it after the 1906 fire.) Mendocino was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1971, enshrining both the Victorian architecture and its ubiquitous water towers, many of which have been converted to lodgings and shops. You’ll never see everything in two or three days, but why try? Here’s how to tackle a weekend in Mendocino. Where to stay in Mendocino Photo by Aislyn Greene At sunset each evening, visitors at Glendeven can feed the resident llamas and alpacas. Some of the best places to stay in Mendocino include: Glendeven Inn & Lodge Book now: from $255/night, expedia.com We love the newly renovated Glendeven Inn & Lodge, a tranquil, sprawling lodge that shares its backyard with Van Damme State Park and keeps a pack of chickens and rescued llamas, plus two new alpacas. A hearty breakfast basket—expect freshly baked pastries and dishes that use freshly laid eggs—is delivered to your door each morning. Glendeven currently offers a portion of its Forest Bathing package (massages are off the table during COVID): an hour-long nature immersion with a foraging and mushroom specialist, which includes 15 minutes of meditation and a DIY forest tea that will likely feature candy cap mushrooms, a Mendocino specialty. Courtesy of Four Sisters Inn The grand king room at the JD House in downtown Mendocino offers full ocean views. JD House Book now: from $150/night, expedia.com Picture a ship captain’s home with a modern vibe and you’ve got the JD House, a six-room bed-and-breakfast in the heart of town. Choose a room in a water tower or one with a 360-degree view of the Pacific. Breakfast here, too, comes in a basket filled with pastries, a savory dish, and plenty of coffee. JD House is part of Blue Door Inns, which has three unique inns sprinkled throughout the town, should you want to explore other options. Van Damme State Park Book now: from $40/night, reservecalifornia.com To get close to nature, camp at Van Damme State Park, a 1,831-acre park that stretches from the beach back into the redwood forest, with dozens of trails, including one that leads to the Pygmy Forest, a stretch of stunted trees and shrubs. Creative Airbnbs

