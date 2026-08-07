This story was originally published in March 2021 and was updated on August 7, 2026, to include current information.

Drive three hours north of San Francisco, and you’ll hit the southern border of Mendocino County, where nearly 4,000 square miles are home to coastal hideaways, a burgeoning restaurant scene, nature trails for days, and, more recently, a swath of new and renewed hotels resorts.

Among the recent hotel openings in Mendocino are Hill House at Trailborn Mendocino, a 44-room property (formerly Hill House Inn) that opened in late June within the county’s namesake town of Mendocino. It will be followed in the spring by its 18-room sister property, the Mendocino Hotel at Trailborn Mendocino, atop the headlands. The oceanfront Mendocino Cove Resort opened on August 1 along Pine Beach just south of Fort Bragg with 40 suites, pickleball courts, and a Nordic-inspired spa. And the Grey Whale Inn, a former hospital dating back to 1915, officially begins its new life as a 10-room boutique hotel within Fort Bragg on August 8.

The Mendocino Coast is quietly gaining momentum when it comes to cuisine, too. In the town of Mendocino, the ever-expanding Café Beaujolais empire continues to be a reliable source for all meals of the day, and the hip Southern vegan outpost Fog Eater Cafe recently expanded to include a wine bar and bottle shop. Further down the coast in Elk, Harbor House Inn is home to a two Michelin-starred 20-seat dining room focused on locally-sourced ingredients, and the family-run seafood bistro Maritime Cafe serves up oysters, cured California halibut, and Monterey squid behind an unassuming storefront.

While new energy is making its way to Mendocino, much of the county still seems wild and rugged. It’s easy to imagine what it might have looked like 400 years ago when the Indigenous people of this part of California—the Pomo Indians, the Coast Yuki, and the Coast Miwok—lived, foraged, and fished here.

Framed by the town of Gualala in the south and Piercy in the north, and bookended by the Pacific Ocean on the west and Mendocino National Forest to the east, Mendocino County is packed with little hamlets to explore, each with their own flavor. There’s Fort Bragg, a nautical outpost home to the famous Glass Beach (known for the colorful sea glass that lines the shore). Funky Boonville is an excellent base for tastings in the wine-filled Anderson Valley. And smack in the middle of this coastal region is the town of Mendocino itself, a great place to position yourself for a weekend—or a longer time—away.

Mendocino was established in 1852 as a logging community. In fact, the local mill supplied much of the wood used to build San Francisco in the late 19th century and to rebuild the city after the 1906 fire. Mendocino was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1971, enshrining both the Victorian architecture and its ubiquitous water towers, many of which have been converted into inns and shops.

Here are our top picks for things to do, what to eat, and where to stay in Mendocino County.

Things to do in Mendocino

Go sea cave kayaking

Get out onto the moody waters along the craggy shores of Mendocino with Kayak Mendocino. Owner (and resident jokester) Craig Comen and his team take guests on guided tours of the sea caves and coastal enclaves as you paddle alongside rocky cliffs looking for sea stars, urchins, and seals. It’s a great way to get a fresh perspective of a shoreline that changes around every corner.

Hike miles (and miles) of trails

Get lost among the redwoods in Mendocino’s Russian Gulch State Park. Photo by Mick Haupt/Unsplash

For breathtaking ocean views, walk the 2.5-mile coastal trail that skirts the town in Mendocino Headlands State Park, dropping down onto Portuguese Beach if the tide is out, looking for tide pools, and, starting in mid-March, watching for the return of the gray whales that call this area home.

Two miles north of Mendocino is Russian Gulch State Park, where the 6-mile Falls Trail loop will bring you to a scenic 36-foot waterfall accented by fallen redwoods.

You’ll also find 21 miles of redwood trails in Mendocino County’s Van Damme State Park—including the 9-mile Fern Canyon Lollapalooza, which covers the park’s best features. Sinkyone Wilderness State Park is another nearby park that hugs the jagged coastline.

Wander downtown Mendocino

The quaint town of Mendocino is packed with fun shops, old-timey inns, and delicious food housed in Victorian-era buildings. Browse for gifts and trinkets like candles, tableware, and textiles at Folklore, a store housed inside a tiny cottage. Shop Italian wares such as Venetian pottery at My Chic Farmhouse, tucked inside a former apple shed-slash replica of Mendocino’s Masonic temple. The global vibe continues at The Study Club, where Finnish dishtowels and Mexican sandals await.

Book lovers can all too easily get lost at Gallery Bookshop, which also has an impressive children’s selection, and at Main Street Book Shop, a tiny but mighty used book store.

Build a bonfire on the beach

SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm helps arrange beach bonfires such as this one on Mendocino’s Big River Beach. Photo by Michelle Baran

End your day at Big River Beach, a stretch of sand where the Pacific Ocean meets the 42-mile Big River. Collect driftwood to build an evening bonfire, perfect for roasting hot dogs or s’mores. You can also hike a section of the 16-mile trail that parallels the river—keeping an eye out for the playful otters that call it home—or rent a kayak or canoe and paddle the peaceful estuary.

Take mini road trips

From Mendocino, you can drive in nearly every direction and stumble on something unusual, delicious, and outdoorsy.

Order some burgers, fries, chips and guacamole at Jumbo’s Win Win in the Anderson Valley town of Philo. Photo by Michelle Baran

Where to eat and drink in Mendocino

The Brickery

From the owners of Café Beaujolais, The Brickery serves fresh-made pizza, soup, salad, and bread in a flourishing garden. On a sunny day, there’s no better place to order a pie at the window, and then grab a table amid the blooms.

Café Beaujolais

One of the most coveted brunch spots in town. It’s a place where huckleberry pancakes are served alongside shakshuka, duck confit chilaquiles, and chicken and waffles, and is equally enticing at dinner when the menu veers toward seafood and homemade pasta. Café Beaujolais is known for its European-influenced cuisine served in what essentially feels like your cool aunt’s eclectic, antique home.

Fog Eater Cafe

Find vegetarian and vegan fare that even carnivores will enjoy at the colorful Fog Eater Cafe. Think California fresh crossed with Southern decadence—specialties include fried cauliflower and sorghum waffles for brunch and chickpeas and dumplings for dinner. From Wednesday through Sunday (and some Mondays), you can also visit Fog Eater’s new wine bar and bottle shop for natural wines and seasonal small plates.

Frankie’s Pizza and Ice Cream

For a sweet treat, head to Frankie’s, a classic ice cream shop that specializes in candy cap mushroom ice cream (spoiler alert: it’s actually sweet, not savory).

Hit up the fast casual outpost Gnar Bar for colorful poke and ramen bowls. Photo by Michelle Baran

Gnar Bar

Looking for something light and relatively quick? Grab some poke or a bowl of ramen at Gnar Bar, a hole-in-the-wall fast casual spot in the center of Mendocino.

Mist Farm Stand

Not exactly a place to eat, but an excellent stop for picking up some lovely local, organic produce. (Keep in mind it’s only open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.)

Terra Mar Kitchen

Go for the sweeping ocean views, stay for Terra Mar Kitchen’s seasonal, locally inspired menu for breakfast (with dishes like a Fort Bragg sunrise sandwich, or coconut yogurt and house-made granola) or dinner (start with a mezze platter or crudo, before a main course of lamb tagine, rib eye, or the local catch of the day).

The Waiting Room

Another spin-off of the growing Café Beaujolais campus, the Waiting Room is a coffeehouse attached to the same property as Beaujolais and the Brickery, serving well-made cappuccinos alongside a daily spread of fresh-baked pastries that disappear pretty quickly each morning.

Where to stay in Mendocino

SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge and SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm

SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge delivers unobstructed ocean views. Courtesy of SCP Hotels

Part of the 10-property Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels, SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge and SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm (the latter was formerly Glendeven Inn & Lodge) are located in the Mendocino County towns of Albion and Little River, respectively. The family-owned SCP is focused on regenerative travel, restoring existing properties across California, Colorado, Oregon, Hawai‘i, and Costa Rica and turning them into sustainability-minded stays.

For a getaway rooted in the sea, head to SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge, which opened in April 2023: All 22 rooms are oceanfront accommodations with views of the wild coastline.

Just up the road is SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm (which opened in June 2022), a 15-acre working farm with chickens, llamas, and loads of produce that is home to a collection of historic buildings, including a country manor dating back more than 100 years. My family and I recently stayed in the main lodge at SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm, and it offered the perfect mix of homey yet modern accommodations with updated rooms that have large, comfortable beds topped with fluffy white duvets and West Elm furnishings. Tasty farm-to-table breakfast baskets (filled with fresh muffins, yogurt parfaits, coffee, and orange juice) are brought to the rooms daily, and activities include painting sessions in the garden and hiking through neighboring Van Damme State Park. For dinner, you can’t go wrong with the on-site Terra Farm Kitchen, which serves cold-fermented sourdough pizzas, seasonal salads, and local wines.

Rates from $199 for SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge; from $220 for SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm

Mendocino Grove and Mendocino Cove Resort

The founders of glamping outpost Mendocino Grove have newly opened a sister hotel, Mendocino Cove. Photo by Nikolas Zvolensky/Courtesy of Mendocino Cove

If you like the idea of glamping in a forested enclave, book one of Mendocino Grove‘s 60 luxury canvas tents, which have nice beds with heated mattress pads. Outside you’ll find fire pits and grills for DIY barbecue dinners. Larger family tents sleep six to eight people, and guests have access to two communal bathhouses with subway-tiled showers and EO toiletries. A common Meadow area is filled with lawn games and swings.

For a stronger connection to the water, en suite bathrooms, and more of a resort vibe, look no further than the Grove’s newly opened sister property, Mendocino Cove Resort. Rooms range from king and double-queen suites with a living area to one-bedroom suites that sleep up to four guests. The 11-acre property on Pine Beach, just north of Mendocino, houses pickleball courts and a Nordic-inspired spa with a sauna and a hot tub.

Rates from $230 for Mendocino Grove; from $189 for Mendocino Cove Resort

Inns of Mendocino

Owned by the Four Sisters Inns brand of boutique hotels, the Inns of Mendocino is a collection of three properties dating to the 1880s within the town of Mendocino. They include the higher-end, five-room Blue Door Inn, the maritime-themed, eight-room JD House, and the six-room Packard House, which is slightly more rustic than the other two, and the most affordable. All three include complimentary daily breakfast, a wine hour every afternoon with cheese and cookies, and Wi-Fi. The trio of inns offers guests immersion in the daily life of the town of Mendocino and the ability to wake up and walk straight to a nearby bakery or to the waterfront for views of the crashing waves.

Rates from $204

Hill House at Trailborn Mendocino

A new Trailborn hotel has landed on the West Coast. Courtesy of Trailborn

Part of Marriott’s growing Outdoor Collection (paging all Bonvoy members looking to use or redeem points), Hill House at Trailborn Mendocino is the Trailborn brand’s first West Coast location. The 44-room property is situated on a hill above Mendocino and offers easy access to the town’s stores and restaurants. The Mendocino Hotel will join Hill House in early 2027 to create what will ultimately be the 89-room Trailborn Mendocino—a two-hotel property. Fun fact: The on-site library pays tribute to the hit ’80s show Murder, She Wrote, which was filmed on the property. Guests can purchase to-go items and wine at Hill House Wine & Grocer or order wood-fired pizzas and cocktails at Pizza Standard Time.

Rates from $159

How do you get to Mendocino from San Francisco?

Most people drive to the town of Mendocino given its remote location. From San Francisco, you have two options. You can follow Highway 101 north from San Francisco until you hit Highway 128 west, which you would follow to the coast, driving along Highway 1 for the last 10 miles (a three-hour drive). Or you can travel the scenic route, tracing the winding Highway 1 along the coast, which takes about five hours.

Aislyn Greene contributed to the reporting of this story.