These Luxury Hotels Want to Plan Your Entire Trip. Here’s Why You Should Let Them

Luxury hotels have long expanded their offerings beyond the stay itself, offering guided excursions to immersive destination experiences. Now, some are taking that evolution a step further by linking multiple properties for a single trip.

From the Peruvian Andes to the fjords of Norway, a growing number of hotel companies are designing end-to-end itineraries that cover entire regions, with their own hotels as stops along the way. In doing so, the companies are moving into territory traditionally occupied by tour operators and destination management companies, overseeing itineraries where every transfer, picnic, hike, and sightseeing stop is designed and run in-house. The trend is happening in both directions: Destination management companies have also begun operating hotel collections of their own.

For travelers, the appeal is consistency. A single company coordinates the circuit from arrival to departure, making it easier to adapt when schedules go awry, while maintaining a familiar style of service from one stop to the next. The model is especially well-suited to regions where distances are long and logistics are part of the adventure.

From huts to high-end

Tiger’s Nest Monastery near Paro is one of the stops travelers can experience while journeying between Amankora’s five lodges in Bhutan. Courtesy of Amankora

The concept of moving from lodge to lodge is hardly new. Hut-to-hut hiking has been a standard practice in the Alps for well over a century. Across Africa, safari tour operators such as Wilderness and andBeyond have long built itineraries around their own networks of owned-and-operated camps and lodges. In southern Africa, Wilderness even operates its own charter airline, allowing guests to move between camps in Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe without leaving the company’s ecosystem.

The ultra-luxe Aman helped reimagine the lodge-hopping model for luxury travelers in Bhutan with the launch of Amankora in 2004. Rather than opening a single resort, the company developed a collection of five intimate lodges across Bhutan’s five major valleys, encouraging guests to experience this Himalayan kingdom on a kora, a Tibetan word often translated as a “circular pilgrimage,” moving from valley to valley with stops at monasteries, mountain passes, and picnic lunches along the way.

John Reed, Amankora’s first general manager when the collection of retreats opened in 2004, traces the idea back to the country itself. “Bhutan has never been about just visiting one valley,” he says. “You land in Paro, but then you move east, to Thimphu, Punakha, Phobjikha, and Bumthang. Each valley offers something different, and the circuit between them is fundamental to fully understanding the country.”

The philosophy extends beyond the itinerary to the guest experience. Travelers are accompanied by the same Aman-trained guide and driver throughout the trip, and preferences are shared across lodges so staff can anticipate needs. “There’s no reason a guest should have to repeat themselves five times over five lodges how they like their gin and tonic,” says Reed. “We hear it once, and make sure it’s delivered seamlessly at the next four stops.” Meals, excursions, and transfers are folded into a single itinerary, creating the feeling of a single continuous route rather than a series of separate hotel stays.

Lodge-hopping beyond Bhutan

Andean’s collection of hotels and camps across southern Peru serves as the backbone for its multi-night journeys through the region. Courtesy of Tinajani by Andean

Two decades after Amankora opened, the idea has spread well beyond Bhutan. Hotels are increasingly applying the same approach in destinations where travelers naturally move between different landscapes.

Six Senses adopted a similar blueprint when it opened five lodges in Bhutan in 2018. In China, the homegrown Songtsam group organizes fully guided 8- and 12-night itineraries that follow ancient trading routes between the brand’s lodges around Yunnan and Tibet.

In Peru, local entrepreneur Ignacio Masias cites Amankora’s lodge-to-lodge model as the inspiration for Andean, a collection of camps and hotels spread across the country’s south. They’re threaded together through traversias, multi-night stops that include activities, guides, and transfers in private cars stocked with local snacks and equipped with Wi-Fi. New outposts, such as the six-tent Tinajani camp that opened in 2025 in a rust-colored canyon of the same name, are carefully positioned to break up the long drives, turning stopovers into elemental parts of the itinerary.

Luxury travel advisor Sarah Casewit sees hotel-led itineraries as slightly different from a traditional one assembled by a destination management company. “By booking a journey with the same hotel group, you’re largely ensured of the same level of service, amenities, and ‘feel’ of where you lay your head,” says Casewit, who frequently books multi-hotel circuits for her clients. “In remote and mostly unfamiliar places like Peru and Bhutan, you need that anchor of familiarity and continuity in as many aspects of comfort as possible. By knowing that the next hotel will be just as great as the first, you can fully focus on the experience.”

For some travelers, the continuity is reassuring; for others, variety may be the greater luxury. “Rooms across some lodges are almost identical,” Casewit says. “While the reliable comfort is a big plus for older or inexperienced travelers, it might be less stimulating for younger ones.”

When the transfer becomes the experience

62°NORD’s trips wind through the fjords, mountains, and coastal landscapes of Norway’s Sunnmøre region. Courtesy of 62°NORD

Controlling the itinerary also gives hotel companies more control over the experience of getting from one property to the next, making it a more exciting part of the trip. In western Norway’s Sunnmøre region, a wild sprawl of snow-cloaked mountains and deep fjords, the family-owned 62°NORD group offers guests the option to swap the usual car transfer for their own set of wheels.

On the group’s multi-night “Ride the Fjord” or “Drive the Fjord” itineraries, guests receive a mountain bike or an electric Porsche Taycan, along with a route map that loops between the brand’s three lodges via Sunnmøre’s postcard sights. Possible hurdles are handled in advance: Luggage moves ahead separately while the hotels coordinate such practical details as ferry reservations, gondola tickets, and food stops, allowing guests to focus on cycling or driving the fjord landscape.

Shakti, in the Himalayas of northern India, embraces the classic hut-to-hut hiking model with multi-night Village Walks between its lodging circuits in Ladakh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. On custom-designed tours that range from three to eight nights, guests trek between Shakti’s traditional village houses, refitted with all the comforts—cashmere blankets, hot showers, private chef—of a luxury lodge. Many sit so deep in the mountainous landscape, they can only be reached on foot. Guides and porters ensure smooth logistics, while there’s always a private car on standby to cover longer stretches.

Across the border, Mountain Lodges of Nepal strings its lodges around the Everest, Manang, and Annapurna regions together in high-altitude treks of up to two weeks. The company handles everything from guides to helicopter-hops and porters; over the past few years, it has revamped many of its older outposts to bring service standards and amenities up to scratch.

A model for the moment

The Malkai’s three-camp itinerary will take travelers through Oman’s desert, mountains, and date orchards. Courtesy of the Malkai

Recent hotel projects suggest the model is gaining further momentum. Rather than opening a single flagship resort, some companies are designing networks of properties intended to be experienced together. In the winter of 2026, the Malkai is scheduled to launch in Oman as three distinct camps spread between the Sharqiyah Sands desert, the Al Hajar mountains, and the date orchards of Barkaa.

Guests will be met at the airport by their personal murshid (guide), and transfers in Land Rover Defenders will be punctuated with stops at notable sites with lunch along the way. Expeditions range from dune-bashing drives to sightseeing flights in hot air balloons.

In Nepal, Shinta Mani Mustang plans to expand with two new retreats in the Upper Mustang (one in Chhusang and one in Lo Manthang). The new properties will reposition the original lodge from a basecamp for adventurous day trips to the starting point of an immersive route through the region. The plan combines walking, e-mountain biking, and car transfers, adapted to the terrain and distances involved.

“A destination gets elevated in a way no single property could pull off alone,” says Jason Friedman, a Bangkok-based hospitality consultant who is spearheading the project. “By stitching lodges together, we suddenly have the scale and storytelling power to put an entire region on the map.”