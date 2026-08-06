The Santa Monica Hotel Bringing New Life to the Coast

In a dynamic city like Los Angeles, the stay sets the mood for the entire vacation. With a sparkling stretch of coast on one side and mountains rising on the other, Santa Monica offers an alluring combination of coastal chic and vibrant local life. Those in the know head west to Regent Santa Monica Beach, where a world of pure Pacific light becomes the antidote to downtown energy.

A destination unto itself, the hotel draws inspiration from the Pacific’s warm coastal breezes and rhythmic waves. Modern and elegant, Regent Santa Monica Beach offers a contemporary vision of Southern California luxury. That thinking carries through every detail, with personalized service offering understated, intuitive hospitality from pre-arrival to departure.

Award-winning restaurateur Michael Mina’s signature restaurant, Orla, tempts diners with panoramic Pacific vistas and a zingy blend of fresh Californian produce and sun-warmed Mediterranean influences. From starlit suppers to Beach Club Brunch, every meal feels like a reason to celebrate. Beyond the hotel, the iconic Pier and Santa Monica’s palm-lined streets are filled with experiences that capture the spirit of the region’s laid-back lifestyle.

The breezy, bright dining room of Orla at Regent Santa Monica Beach overlooks the beach. Courtesy of Regent Hotels & Resorts

Relax with tailored service, pool cabanas, and oceanfront living

Channeling the golden era of hospitality, a Regent Experience Manager curates each stay with the discretion that has become a hallmark of the brand. With every detail taken care of, one-of-a-kind experiences, hard-to-get reservations, and tailored in-room preferences come as standard.

On the sand, a Beach Butler elevates the everyday into a fully serviced ritual. Umbrellas are perfectly placed, and refreshments, fluffy towels, and sunscreen arrive on cue. Whether seeking serenity or stimulation, Regent’s Personal Havens offer hideaway sanctuaries in suites, cabanas, and ocean-facing spaces designed for pause and reflection.

The Azure Bar and pool just before sunset Courtesy of Regent Hotels & Resorts

As the sun sets over Santa Monica, guests drift to Azure Bar for a private Sunset Cabana Experience. This limited-time pop-up pairs craft cocktails and seasonal tasting plates with front-row views over the Pacific at golden hour.

Suite styling balances elegance with ease

Rooms at Regent Santa Monica Beach are laid-back and timeless. Courtesy of Regent Hotels & Resorts

Designed by AvroKO and Wimberly Interiors, Regent Santa Monica Beach reinterprets California modernism with a polished atmosphere. Echoing the Pacific tides, the lobby atrium is layered in bright whites and soft ocean blues, while bedrooms nod to the coastal landscape in calming hues accented by cobalt, lush green, and sun-splashed yellow.

The 167 guest rooms and suites are residential in feel and unhurried in spirit. Designed for privacy and escape, spa-like bathrooms are generously stocked with restorative Perricone MD amenities. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Pier and the ocean in cinematic detail, where days begin with the drama of dawn and end with a sunset ritual.

Highlights include the 3,200-square-foot Santa Monica Suite with wraparound views, and dedicated spaces for dining, relaxing, and entertaining. A private cinema, pool table, and firepit balcony create a setting that flows effortlessly from day to night. Expansive guest rooms feature private patios and span 720 square feet, while the two-story Oceanfront Atrium Villa elevates every stay.

Unwind with a spa treatment at Guerlain Wellness Spa

A lounge at the Guerlain Wellness Spa at Regent Santa Monica Beach Courtesy of Regent Hotels & Resorts

The West Coast’s first Guerlain Wellness Spa, home to 12 treatment rooms and a double VIP suite, offers a pampering menu of beauty treatments inspired by the rhythm of the ocean. Guests can gather for group treatments or raise a glass in the Champagne lounge.

For the active, movement becomes medicine in the pool and fitness center. Guerlain Glow After Dark is a candlelit evening spa experience focused on restoration, with the sole agenda of reigniting radiance. Beyond the spa, the Guerlain Wellness journey extends to the room with Bath Butler Rituals designed to soothe the senses, including immersive aromas inspired by the sea, exfoliating treatments, and a thoughtfully curated tea pairing to complete the experience.

A legendary Santa Monica sunset from Regent Santa Monica Beach Courtesy of Regent Hotels & Resorts

Surf, swim, and explore in Santa Monica

At Regent Santa Monica Beach, the Pacific Ocean is on the doorstep. Days are shaped by the coast, with surfing lessons, sailing excursions, and private yacht charters. The beach offers miles of walking and cycling paths, with volleyball games and wide stretches of sand inviting movement and mindfulness.

For a taste of California’s bounty, guests can visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market, either independently or with the hotel’s expert guide, and sample sun-ripened goodness picked at peak freshness. The experience comes full circle with market ingredients shaping the menus of the hotel’s restaurants.

Montana Avenue captures the essence of Santa Monica’s relaxed character. Lined with independent boutiques, wellness studios, and neighborhood cafés, it’s a place to stroll and soak up local life.

On property, the Seaside Collective Boutique showcases resort wear, fashion, and a curated selection of local designers for those seeking a little retail indulgence. For a more exclusive experience, the Regent x Saks Fifth Avenue Club offers private styling sessions, chauffeur service to and from Beverly Hills, and in-suite champagne service for a ritual to remember.

Drive a classic car along the Pacific Coast and celebrate Route 66

7 Hitting the road in style at Regent Santa Monica Beach Courtesy of Regent Hotels & Resorts

Beyond the hotel, adventure awaits. Celebrate the centennial of Route 66 at Regent Santa Monica Beach, the starting point for a carefree coastal journey. From the legendary “End of the Trail” sign at the Pier, guests can take off with the wind in their hair.

Drives head south toward Playa del Rey and the Palos Verdes cliffs, or north through Malibu’s winding canyon roads and on towards sunlit beaches. Complete with valet service and Grace Kelly–style scarf and gloves, the freedom of the open road beckons.

This summer, the Regent Passport invites guests to explore Los Angeles through a series of mini-challenges and keepsakes, a playful itinerary for curious minds. Families can rediscover the joy of travel and the simple perfection of golden beach days, as relaxed seaside living shapes an unmistakably Californian escape.

From unique experiences to attentive service, Regent Santa Monica Beach is a haven in an iconic coastal location. As with all Regent properties around the world, the destination is a gateway to discovery, reflecting the essence of its local culture and community.