Why This Year’s Perseid Meteor Shower Will Be Particularly Spectacular—and How Best to See It

Every August, the Northern Hemisphere welcomes one of its most reliable and accessible celestial spectacles. Unlike rarer astronomical events that require travelers to be in exactly the right place at exactly the right time (like this year’s total solar eclipse), the annual Perseids meteor shower rewards anyone, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere, willing to seek out darkness and look up.

“At its peak, the Perseid meteor shower can produce dozens of meteors per hour at a dark site,” says Tom Kerss, an astronomer and chief aurora chaser for expedition cruise line Hurtigruten. “It’s known for bright, fast, and colorful meteors, and occasional spectacular fireballs, which outshine even Venus at its most brilliant,”

Because the shower is visible across much of the Northern Hemisphere for several weeks, it’s also one of the easiest astronomical events to build a trip around. Travelers should focus on dark sky destinations that will provide ideal viewing conditions. And the 2026 solar eclipse, whether you’re traveling to see it or not, will make the shower all the more spectacular, says Kerss.

“On the same day as Perseid’s projected peak [August 12], a total solar eclipse will occur over Greenland, Iceland, and Spain,” Kerss says. “Such eclipses can only occur during the new moon by definition, which means the Perseids will peak on a moonless night. Ideal conditions for a memorable shower.”

Here’s what travelers should know before heading out to watch.

What is the Perseid meteor shower?

“Every year the Earth travels through the debris field left by comet Swift-Tuttle, which causes small pieces of rock and ice, roughly the size of M&Ms, to fall into the Earth’s atmosphere,” explains KC Rodrigue, owner of Tahoe Star Tours and a program operator at the Fleischmann Planetarium at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Seth McGowan, president of the Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory in Tupper Lake, New York, says that because those fragments enter the atmosphere traveling around 40 miles per second, their “tremendous speed compresses and superheats the air in front of it to thousands of degrees. What you see as a ‘shooting star’ isn’t the rock itself burning, but a brilliant streak of glowing, ionized gas left in its wake.”

The shower gets its name because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus, although you don’t need to look directly at the constellation to see them. Along with frequent meteors, the shower is also known for producing vivid fireballs, the particularly luminous meteors caused by larger pieces of comet rubble.

When is the Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseids are active from mid-July through late August each year, but activity builds steadily toward a peak in mid-August.

“This year, the nights of 12 and 13 August are forecast to bring us through the densest region of the meteor stream,” Kerss says. “The best time to look is usually after midnight until shortly before dawn.”

Even outside the peak nights, the Perseids often deliver an impressive show. If weather or moonlight interferes, it’s still worth heading outside a few nights before or after the meteor maximum.

Where can you see the Perseids?

Bryce Canyon National Park is a Dark Sky Park that provides optimal night sky viewing opportunities. Photo by Wayne Pinkston

The Perseids are visible throughout the world but favor the Northern Hemisphere because the shower’s radiant (the point the meteors appear to originate from) lies in the northern constellation Perseus. Though the meteors may still be visible from much of the Southern Hemisphere, the radiant stays lower in the sky and fewer meteors occur over the horizon.

“The best views are generally from mid- to high northern latitudes, including Canada, the northern United States, much of Europe, and northern Asia,” says Kerss. “Regardless of location, the biggest factor is finding a dark sky away from city lights with an unobstructed view of as much of the sky as possible.

Even moderate light pollution can wash out fainter meteors, so travelers will dramatically improve their odds by getting away from cities and into areas with dark, unobstructed skies. Look for vantage points with wide-open horizons and minimal artificial lighting, like national parks, public lands, mountain ranges, deserts, and designated Dark Sky Places.

If you’re planning a U.S.-based trip around the shower, these destinations combine exceptionally dark skies with easy public access and established stargazing programs.

Big Bend National Park

Located in southwest Texas and one of the largest Dark Sky certified places in the world, Big Bend offers remarkably little light pollution, making even faint meteors easier to spot.

Where to stay: For the ultimate stargazing experience, book a bubble room at Basecamp Terlingua or sister property Bubble Terlingua, a few miles from Big Bend. Rates from $200.

Bryce Canyon National Park

One of Utah’s “Mighty Five” national parks, Bryce Canyon is among the first national parks to earn certification as an International Dark Sky Park. Thanks to its high elevation, dry air, and limited light pollution, visitors can see thousands of stars on a clear night. The park also hosts astronomy festivals and regular ranger-led night sky programs.

Where to stay: Stay connected with the skies in your glass-dome accommodations at Clear Sky Resorts Bryce Canyon , a short drive from the national park and squarely in clear sky country. Rates from $297.

Pennsylvania’s Cherry Springs State Park has become a coveted destination for serious stargazers. Photo by Michael Yatsko/Shutterstock

Cherry Springs State Park

A designated International Dark Sky Park, Cherry Springs has become one of the premier stargazing destinations in the eastern United States. The central Pennsylvania park includes dedicated astronomy observation fields and hosts annual star parties that attract amateur astronomers from around the country.

Where to stay: Cherry Springs State Park has a campground for those who want to truly sleep under the stars, and for the most serious of stargazers, you can reserve a spot at the park’s Overnight Astronomy Observation Field. Rates from $16 for camping.

Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve

Certified as an International Dark Sky Park, this otherworldly landscape of lava flows and cinder cones is one of the best places in Idaho to escape light pollution. On a clear, moonless night, the Milky Way arches overhead, making it an especially memorable setting for the Perseids.

Where to stay: About an hour from Craters of the Moon is adventure travel hub Limelight Ketchum, located in Idaho’s Wood River Valley, an area that is also known for its dark skies and stellar nighttime views. Rates from $285.

Great Basin National Park

Drive to eastern Nevada where this remote protected land and Dark Sky Park is known for pristine night skies, high-altitude viewpoints, and frequent astronomy programs led by park rangers.

Where to stay: Book into a room at the aptly named Stargazer Inn in nearby Baker, Nevada, which recently added a trio of brand-new cabins to its accommodations. Rates from $125.

Even if you can’t make it to one of these destinations, you don’t need to travel far to enjoy the Perseids. The easiest way to identify a good viewing spot is to consult a light pollution map, like those found on websites like Light Pollution Map and the DarkSky International, which can help you find areas near you with minimal artificial light, while weather apps can help you keep an eye on cloud cover in the days leading up to the shower.

McGowen adds that the biggest mistake first-time observers make is bringing binoculars or a telescope.

“Leave the optics at home,” McGowen says. “Meteors move far too quickly and can appear anywhere in the sky, making them nearly impossible to catch through a narrow field of view. Instead, bring a reclining lawn chair or a blanket, get comfortable, and allow your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adapt to the darkness. Avoid looking at bright phone screens, since they can quickly undo much of your night vision. Then simply relax, look toward the darkest part of the sky, and be patient.”