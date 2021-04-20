Where are you going?
Hapuna Beach Cabins

Old Puako Rd, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
Website
| +1 808-961-9540
Memorable Stay on the Big Island Hilo Hawaii United States

Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm

Memorable Stay on the Big Island

Perhaps Hapuna Beach Cabins are not living in the lap of luxury, but when hotels start to bore you and camping in a tent doesn’t quite appeal either, consider giving the cabins at this beach a go. The accommodations are quite rustic and bedding and towels are up to the guest to provide, but the beautiful ambiance of these little A-frames is second-to-none. The cabins can help anyone retreat from it all!
Reservations are required in advance.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

