Hapuna Beach Cabins
Old Puako Rd, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
| +1 808-961-9540
Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm
Memorable Stay on the Big IslandPerhaps Hapuna Beach Cabins are not living in the lap of luxury, but when hotels start to bore you and camping in a tent doesn’t quite appeal either, consider giving the cabins at this beach a go. The accommodations are quite rustic and bedding and towels are up to the guest to provide, but the beautiful ambiance of these little A-frames is second-to-none. The cabins can help anyone retreat from it all!
Reservations are required in advance.