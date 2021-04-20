Hamakua Heritage Farm
36-221 Manowaiopae Homestead Rd, Laupahoehoe, HI 96764, USA
| +1 808-962-0017
Mon - Wed, Fri 9am - 4pm
Thur 9:30am - 4pm
Mushrooms in the Making at Hamakua Heritage FarmMushrooms on Hawaii? Yes! Farmer Bob Stanga is cultivating four types of specialty mushrooms in the Hilo area and doing tours to show you!
The mushrooms are bottle-cultivated in that they are grown in special containers containing a mixture of corncob, wheat bran and eucalyptus saw dust. Then they are placed in special rooms with natural light left to do their thing. On the factory tour you can see the entire process and sample the mushrooms at the end. You'll quickly see why the natives and chefs can't get enough.
If plain old mushrooms aren't enough then how about lavosh bread or cookies made with or dipped in mushroom dust? Trust me, once you go mushroom you will never go back, they are to die for. The Hamakua team have cooked up plenty of mushroom food products, there is literally something for everyone.
Even if you aren't a fan of eating mushrooms you'll enjoy the aesthetically pleasing factory space as Bob's wife Janice was a former interior decorator and you will see her touches everywhere, including the mushroom artwork. The prettiest factory I have ever seen!
Visiting the factory and doing the tour is another way to support local tourist and agriculture on the islands which is important as 90% of their food comes from elsewhere. By supporting a local farmer, they have an opportunity to feed their community and educate others about the paradise around them and the food options available to them.