Hallgrimskirche

As soon as we got to Iceland , the first thing we did was go out and wander around Reykjavik . We soon found ourselves at Hallgrimskirkja and decided to go up to the top and were rewarded with a great view of the whole city. But it was so cold and windy that we had to keep running back into the indoors part of the tower. The rest of the trip was very busy and we were up by 7 am to go on some excursion somewhere every day. But it was so peaceful and nice to be at the top of the tower during the long sunrise, as soon as we got off the plane in a new place.