Hallgrimskirche

Great view and best way to see the whole city of Reykjavik

Hallgrímskirkja was the first thing we checked out in Reykjavik, fresh off the plane and full of jetlag. In in pouring rain, the view from the tippytop is awesome (and also a good way to orient your brain on the layout of the city). And the inside is impressive as well: the organ is gorgeous and massive. A quick stop that's easy to do if you sepnd an afternoon exploring the city sights