Hotel Budir 356, Íþróttahús Snæfellsbæjar, Engihlíð 1, 355 Ólafsvík, Iceland

Hotel Budir About a two-hour drive from Reykjavik, Hotel Budir’s remote location makes it popular with visitors hoping to spot the Northern Lights. Situated near a windswept beach beside the mighty Snaefellsness glacier, the property’s raw natural surroundings contrast beautifully with its romantic interiors, which pair features like leather and velvet furnishings and polished wooden floors with decorative touches that include sepia photos, stocked bookshelves, and picture windows perfect for enjoying the scenery. The rooms skew more modern, with earthy tones and contemporary furniture. The hotel restaurant is by far the best in the area, and the bar is cozy enough to encourage lounging. Upstairs is a common area with sofas, a fireplace, and yet more great views.