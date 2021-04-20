Látrabjarg
Látrabjarg, Iceland
Looking for PuffinsLátrabjarg is home to millions of puffins, but you must have a good day for taking photos and most importantly must be available during the evening. During the day they are on the ocean looking for fish. Our time there was very rainy and extremely windy, the kind of wind that would have blown me away if my husband wouldn't have anchored me down. I don't think I have experienced such winds in my entire life. This is why the evening we got to Látrabjarg it was impossible to go see the puffins so went the next morning. We could only spot this one puffin who was nesting on the cliff, very close to the top. It was pure luck. But even if we would have seen no puffins, the cliffs are incredible and the views breathtaking. Plus there are millions of other birds so birdwatchers would not be disappointed.
almost 7 years ago
At the End of the Earth
The cliffs of all cliffs, Látrabjarg, are home to birds in unfathomable numbers. This westernmost point of Iceland (and Europe if Greenland and the Azores are not counted) is really a line of several cliffs, 14 kilometres long and up to 441 km high. And it’s as steep as it gets, dizzyingly so. Safe from foxes, the birds are fearless, and provide stunning photographic opportunities from close range. Bird photography for dummies, you might say. The puffins are particularly tame and are the ones frequenting the grassy, higher part of the cliffs. But look out, the edges are fragile and loose and the fall is high.
Látrabjarg is thus deservedly the most visited tourist attraction in the Westfjords. The cliffs are easily accessible by car and when you’re there, a walk along the cliffs awaits. The whirling sensation will not fade, and neither will the memories.
over 4 years ago
Best place to see puffins up close
The puffins are not afraid of humans and walk really close to us. We can actually touch some of them if we extend our hand! Other than puffins, there's also lots of other sea birds, especially in the evening when u will see flocks of sea birds flying back to the cliff; a
over 4 years ago
over 4 years ago
almost 7 years ago
The Westfjords are a Bird Watcher's Paradise
Birdwatchers from around the world to journey to Iceland to enjoy some of the best bird watching on the planet. There are dozens of places to score a prime spot for viewing but few places compare to The Westfjords.
Bring your binoculars, grab a cliff side perch, and prepare for bird watching nirvana!
over 4 years ago
Lots of puffins
We were there in Jun 2015 and were fortunate that weather was great when we arrived around evening time. The cliff is just a short 5-10mins walk from the carpark. We saw lots of puffins and other sea birds. The puffins were very close to us and they are not afraid of human. A truly great experience and great scenery. Would advise people to visit the place if in Iceland.