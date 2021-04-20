Látrabjarg Látrabjarg, Iceland

Looking for Puffins Látrabjarg is home to millions of puffins, but you must have a good day for taking photos and most importantly must be available during the evening. During the day they are on the ocean looking for fish. Our time there was very rainy and extremely windy, the kind of wind that would have blown me away if my husband wouldn't have anchored me down. I don't think I have experienced such winds in my entire life. This is why the evening we got to Látrabjarg it was impossible to go see the puffins so went the next morning. We could only spot this one puffin who was nesting on the cliff, very close to the top. It was pure luck. But even if we would have seen no puffins, the cliffs are incredible and the views breathtaking. Plus there are millions of other birds so birdwatchers would not be disappointed.