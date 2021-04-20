Grillmarkaðurinn (The Grill Market)
Lækjargata 2a, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
+354 571 7777
A Quiet Place for DinnerStrolling through beautiful Reykjavik with my husband on a chilly January night, I loved to watch the people tucked away in the town's many restaurants, warm and cozy and enjoying a delicious dinner.
One of the best restaurants we came across in Reykjavik was the impossible-to-pronounce Grillmarkaðurinn, or Grill Market (http://www.grillmarkadurinn.is/). Grillmarkaðurinn is a perfect example of farm-to-table cooking, working in tandem with local farmers to buy whatever produce is in season and incorporating it into their dishes each day.
While Icelandic cuisine likely conjures up images of rotten shark and pickled fish, Grillmarkaðurinn specializes in delicious meats, grilled to absolute perfection. If you're an adventurous eater, order the appetizer of three small burgers, one each of whale, puffin, and reindeer. You'll get a taste for traditional Icelandic cuisine, but with a modern twist. Grillmarkaðurinn's grilled lamb T-bone with asparagus and sweet potato fries is also a mouth-watering dish. And top it all off with some sweet, creamy homemade ice cream.
You can't help but be in a good mood when you wander through charming Reykjavik and see couples and families gathered in the city's fine restaurants, enjoying each other's company and the wonderful food Iceland has to offer.