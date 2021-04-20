Green Goddess
307 Exchange Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
+1 504-301-3347
More info
Sun 11am - 11:01am
Green Goddess Not Only for VegetariansHow to choose between sweet potato biscuits, truffle grits, and the free-range lamb meatloaf sandwich? Try them all! (Just kidding) As a solo diner, I skipped the sweet potato biscuits (sadly). The grits and sandwich looked and tasted like perfection, to the point where two passersby commented how delicious the sandwich looked and ended up eating there. Outdoor seating in a petite pedestrian mall makes for lovely ambience as well. No loud motorcycles here!
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Bacon Sundae at The Green Goddess
Sweet and salty, creamy and crunchy, full of caramel and smoky roasted tidbits, the bacon sundae at the Green Goddess is worth all the hype. In addition to unusual desserts, the Green Goddess offers a menu combining Asian, Latino, and Creole flavors, an extensive cocktail menu, and outdoor patio seating. When the temperatures and humidity soar to unbearable proportions, head for Green Goddess and get a sundae and a drink. Or maybe two.