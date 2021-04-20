Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Green Goddess

307 Exchange Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
+1 504-301-3347
Green Goddess Not Only for Vegetarians New Orleans Louisiana United States
Bacon Sundae at The Green Goddess New Orleans Louisiana United States
Green Goddess Not Only for Vegetarians New Orleans Louisiana United States
Bacon Sundae at The Green Goddess New Orleans Louisiana United States

More info

Sun 11am - 11:01am

Green Goddess Not Only for Vegetarians

How to choose between sweet potato biscuits, truffle grits, and the free-range lamb meatloaf sandwich? Try them all! (Just kidding) As a solo diner, I skipped the sweet potato biscuits (sadly). The grits and sandwich looked and tasted like perfection, to the point where two passersby commented how delicious the sandwich looked and ended up eating there. Outdoor seating in a petite pedestrian mall makes for lovely ambience as well. No loud motorcycles here!
By laura sinnott

More Recommendations

Kaitlyn Barrett
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Bacon Sundae at The Green Goddess

Sweet and salty, creamy and crunchy, full of caramel and smoky roasted tidbits, the bacon sundae at the Green Goddess is worth all the hype. In addition to unusual desserts, the Green Goddess offers a menu combining Asian, Latino, and Creole flavors, an extensive cocktail menu, and outdoor patio seating. When the temperatures and humidity soar to unbearable proportions, head for Green Goddess and get a sundae and a drink. Or maybe two.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30