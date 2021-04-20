Green Goddess 307 Exchange Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA

More info Sun 11am - 11:01am

Green Goddess Not Only for Vegetarians How to choose between sweet potato biscuits, truffle grits, and the free-range lamb meatloaf sandwich? Try them all! (Just kidding) As a solo diner, I skipped the sweet potato biscuits (sadly). The grits and sandwich looked and tasted like perfection, to the point where two passersby commented how delicious the sandwich looked and ended up eating there. Outdoor seating in a petite pedestrian mall makes for lovely ambience as well. No loud motorcycles here!