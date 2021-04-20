Grand Hôtel du Palais Royal
4 Rue de Valois, 75001 Paris, France
| +33 1 42 96 15 35
Photo courtesy of Grand Hôtel du Palais Royal
Grand Hôtel du Palais RoyalMany of the glories of the Right Bank are just a short walk from this five-star hotel, including the Louvre, Tuileries, Orangerie Museum, and the gardens of the Palais Royal, for which the hotel is named. That’s assuming you’ll want to venture out, though, as the 18th-century building’s luxe interiors—crafted by hotel design icon Pierre-Yves Rochon—make it easy to linger. Greenery and flowers fill the public spaces (both indoors and in the glass-walled winter garden), as do designer fabrics, bespoke furniture, and a mix of classical and contemporary artwork. A similar style is found in the 68 rooms and suites, which vary in size due to the shape of the historic building (some parts of which are landmarked), but all feature a bright design, soundproofed windows, free Wi-Fi, and Atelier Cologne amenities.
The on-site gym is small but well-stocked with Technogym equipment, Kinesis machines, and a Turkish-style hammam, and the Carita Spa has two chic rooms for face and body treatments, plus a beauty salon offering mani-pedis with eco-friendly Kure Bazaar products. Overseen by executive chef Jean-Baptiste Orieux, the Le Lulli restaurant offers seasonally inspired fine-dining for lunch Monday to Friday, while Lulli’s Bar is the place for all-day dining and drinks until 11 p.m.