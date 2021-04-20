Grand Canal, Venice

Smile!

After doing research I found Arved Gintenreiter and arranged a private photo-walking tour for my family. He took us off the beaten path and spent hours teaching/reminding us how to use several of the basic functions on our cameras. He also pointed out different ways to take the same picture and small details that can make a picture "the" picture. Arved was very helpful, knowledgable and patient (!!!) which made for a picture-perfect day.