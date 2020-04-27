Gramercy Park Hotel
Art Hotels: Gramercy Park Hotel, New YorkWhen hotelier Ian Schrager took over this landmark property in 2006, he brought in artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel to oversee the decor. The result is as sexy and provocative as you’d expect. In the lobby, red velvet curtains and hand-tufted rugs combine with centuries-old furnishings and a custom Venetian-glass chandelier for an haut Bohemian effect. Pieces from the likes of Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol, Richard Prince, and Jean-Michel Basquiat hang on the walls. —Jocelyn C. Zuckerman
Flanking famously private Gramercy Park, the opulent Gramercy Park Hotel has a rich history. It first opened in 1925 as the New York Hotel, and within a year, Humphrey Bogart was married on the roof. It was a destination hotel in the 1960s for bands like the Rolling Stones and the Beatles. The hotel's rock-and-roll edge continued through the 1980s, with U2 as regular guests. In 2006, artist Julian Schnabel was brought on board to renovate the property, transforming it into the bold, art-filled, glamorous destination that it is today. Decadent style is the focus, from the low-lit lobby with an always-changing selection of museum-quality art to the vibrant rooms splashed with pops of bright greens, deep reds, and royal blues. Guests will experience glamour from another era -- in the rooms, the refined cocktail bars, and the rooftop terrace.
The Jade Bar and Rose Bar in the Gramercy Park Hotel are a delight for the eyes. The two adjoining barrooms are splendid as are the fashions of the patrons. The hotel itself has very dramatic guest rooms, a terrific roof top restaurant and bar, and access to one of the nicest and most controlled private parks in NYC, Gramercy Park. But all those require one to be a guest of the hotel, whereas the bars are a bit more open to the public. This photo is taken in the Rose Bar, during the afternoon. There are no windows, so the view is the same at midnight, just add people.