The Rose Bar at Gramercy Park Hotel

The Jade Bar and Rose Bar in the Gramercy Park Hotel are a delight for the eyes. The two adjoining barrooms are splendid as are the fashions of the patrons. The hotel itself has very dramatic guest rooms, a terrific roof top restaurant and bar, and access to one of the nicest and most controlled private parks in NYC, Gramercy Park. But all those require one to be a guest of the hotel, whereas the bars are a bit more open to the public. This photo is taken in the Rose Bar, during the afternoon. There are no windows, so the view is the same at midnight, just add people.