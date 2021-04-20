Where are you going?
Goose Island Wrigleyville [CLOSED]

3535 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Website
| +1 773-832-9040
Beer Flights at Goose Island Chicago Illinois United States

Beer Flights at Goose Island

One of the first craft beer breweries in Chicago, Goose Island is now owned by Anheuser Busch but I’d still recommend checking it out as part of your Chicago experience. The Goose Island Brewpub in Wrigleyville is smack in the middle of a neighborhood renowned for sports bars and Cubs fans and it’s a great place for a meal either before or after a game at Wrigley Field.

The food is exactly what you might expect from a sports bar, burgers, pretzels and fried mozzarella sticks, but the beer changes seasonally. Matilda, 312 and any of the Christmas ales are my favorites of the bunch and they sell beer flights like the one above as well as to-go beers in 6 packs or growlers of anything on tap.


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

