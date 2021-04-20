Goorin Brothers San Francisco - North Beach
1612 Stockton Street
| +1 415-402-0454
Sun - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm
Prohibition-era Fashion in North BeachIn a city charmed by all things retro, the North Beach neighborhood is the place for Prohibition-era fashion (followed by speakeasy-style drinking, of course).
Stop by the Goorin Bros. Hat Shop for the kind of boutique shopping experience from the days of Bonnie and Clyde. It's a shop made for lingering; you're encouraged to try on anything and explore the nooks and crannies of the well-curated space (make sure to check out the cinema chairs upstairs).
Started in 1895 and headquartered in San Francisco since 1949, Goorin Bros.' fourth-generation family business is still booming. They make their hats just as they were made 100 years ago—hand blocked on old wood forms and stitched in small factory workshops in New Jersey, Great Britain, and Italy. In addition to the classic Bowlers and Top Hats the company has been producing since the 1890's, they've come up with more modern styles like slouchy knit beanies and colorful wool cloches. With proper care, these are hats that will last generations.
Pick up a hat for a stroll in this iconic district and head on over to one of the many neighborhood bars to show it off—Comstock Saloon, Rogue Ales Public House, and Vesuvio Café are some neighborhood favorites.
almost 7 years ago
Custom Hat Shop
It was that particularly rainy Sunday in January, my birthday, 22. Back in San Francisco for a fair share of soul reassuring beauty, I was cheating the vertical rivers with my enthusiasm for walking and discovering. I didn't bring an umbrella. The evening was taking hold of Washington Square when the stars aligned and Custom Hat Shop and I became acquainted. First, the sign above the entrance. Then, the entrance. Then, myself inside, enthralled. Mahogany shelves displaying artistry in form of diverse and carefully crafted headpieces (since 1895, by Goorin Bros.) Antique cabinets lined with vintage sewing machines, fancy old dial phones and impressive tailoring paraphernalia. When enthralled, it's difficult to build a balance between being overly shy and pouring mouthfuls of admiration. The girl who gingerly approached me was sympathetic to my unsuccessful efforts to become a cool, unimpressionable citizen of the world. We started good, interesting talking around good, interesting hats. Models, materials, significance, customization. She has an amount of time allocated to have conversation with each and every client. She enjoys coming to work. There is a genuine feeling in the atmosphere. If you know what you want, good, if you don't, you learn it here and now. It's hard to leave. Pensively swallowing a fruit tart from Cafe Roma, I wholeheartedly acknowledge the profoundness of my addiction to the exquisite surprises perpetually held in store by the streets of San Francisco.