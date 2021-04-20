A Sweet Bavarian Treat
A gingerbread cottage is entirely fitting for the faux-Bavarian village of Leavenworth, and the Gingerbread Factory fits the bill, right down to the lollipop and candy-cane decorations on the walkway. Inside, you’ll find a big case of oversized, colorfully decorated gingerbread shapes, as well as chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle, and other classic cookies. The gingerbread is thick, chewy, and fragrantly spiced, perfect for fall. They have a small breakfast and lunch menu; breakfast is mostly pastries and quiche, while lunch is sandwich wraps and deli salads. The Gingerbread Factory makes custom gingerbread houses that you’d actually want to eat year-round, and mail-orders kits if you’d rather decorate your own.