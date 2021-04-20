Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gingerbread Factory

828 Commercial Street
Website
| +1 509-548-6592
A Sweet Bavarian Treat Leavenworth Washington United States

More info

Sun - Thur 8am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 9pm

A Sweet Bavarian Treat

A gingerbread cottage is entirely fitting for the faux-Bavarian village of Leavenworth, and the Gingerbread Factory fits the bill, right down to the lollipop and candy-cane decorations on the walkway. Inside, you’ll find a big case of oversized, colorfully decorated gingerbread shapes, as well as chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle, and other classic cookies. The gingerbread is thick, chewy, and fragrantly spiced, perfect for fall. They have a small breakfast and lunch menu; breakfast is mostly pastries and quiche, while lunch is sandwich wraps and deli salads. The Gingerbread Factory makes custom gingerbread houses that you’d actually want to eat year-round, and mail-orders kits if you’d rather decorate your own.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points