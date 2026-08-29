Where to Find Tasmania’s Best Food and Wine

To understand where Tasmania’s food comes from and what defines its farm-to-table culture, look at the weather, specifically the air. The island sits right in the path of the Roaring Forties, relentless winds that sweep across the Southern Ocean before slamming into the coast. They carry air measured at Cape Grim as some of the cleanest on the planet, keep the ocean waters crisp, and create the exact microclimates that make local oysters, cool-climate grapes, and native ingredients thrive.

Trace those winds from the coast into the rainforests and across small family farms, and it starts to make sense why the food here tastes the way it does. The same environment driving high-acid pinot noir and wild native botanicals also fuels a deeply personal, hyper-local way of cooking.

You can taste the cold, untouched waters in a Great Oyster Bay oyster, or sense the climate in a small-batch Tasmanian single malt. If you really want to get to know (and taste) Tasmania, following the food back to its origin is the best place to start.

Go on an Indigenous walking tour and taste native ingredients

Guests enjoy a meal as part of a kipli takara tour by palawa kipli. Courtesy of Samuel Shelley/Tourism Tasmania

Before Tasmania became known for oysters, whisky, and cool-climate wines, the Palawa people had already spent thousands of years reading the island’s seasons, waterways, and native ingredients. At piyura kitina (Risdon Cove), just outside Hobart, the Aboriginal-owned company palawa kipli runs a two-hour walking tour (kipli takara) through land that has been returned to Indigenous ownership.

Walking through Country alongside Palawa guides, you’ll learn about plant uses, seasonal harvests, and cultural traditions that stretch back millennia across Lutruwita (Tasmania). Along the trail, you’ll sample whatever native botanicals are in season. The experience wraps up with a tasting of traditional dishes prepared by the team.

Forage Tasmania’s coast and forests

At Sirocco South, a local forager-chef leads guided walks through the seaside landscapes and forests around Dodges Ferry, a small coastal town southeast of Hobart. The experience begins outdoors by searching for the native plants, herbs, and seasonal ingredients that grow across southern Tasmania.

Coastal plants, edible flowers, native herbs, and seasonal produce appear at different times depending on the weather, rainfall, and growing conditions. Your guide explains how to identify each find, where they grow, and the role they play in Tasmania’s food culture. Afterward, guests sit down to a six-course lunch with dishes inspired by what’s been collected, such as a surprising, velvety wild mushroom crème brûlée, and paired with Bream Creek Vineyard wines.

Follow the North West Tasting Trail

Hunting for truffles at Truffle Farm Tasmania Courtesy of Tourism Australia

The North West Tasting Trail is a self-drive route connecting more than 40 producers across the region, including dairy farms, truffle plantations, distilleries, vineyards, and farm gates. At the Truffle Farm Tasmania near Deloraine, you can join a truffle hunt with the farm’s truffle dogs and learn how the region’s cool growing conditions helped produce Australia’s first black truffle, harvested here in 1999.

Farther west, La Cántara Artisan Cheese in Smithton transforms Tasmanian milk into handmade cheeses, showcasing the region’s strong dairy industry. Sample small-batch whisky and gin made with local ingredients at Alchymia Distillery near Table Cape while taking in views of the surrounding farmland.

Eat from the garden at the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery in New Norfolk

The dining room of the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery Courtesy of Adam Gibson/Tourism Australia

There’s no point memorizing the menu at the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery. By the time you return, it may have already changed. Owned by award-winning chef Rodney Dunn and his wife Séverine Demanet, the restaurant sits in New Norfolk, around a 35-minute drive northwest of Hobart in the Derwent Valley.

The Eatery grows many of its own crops, from vegetables and herbs to edible flowers, in a working kitchen garden. A meal here gives you a snapshot of Tasmania at that moment. Visit in summer and the garden might be overflowing with fresh produce; arrive in cooler months and the menu shifts toward preserved ingredients, slow-cooked dishes, and winter harvests.

Slurp oysters fresh from Great Oyster Bay

On Tasmania’s east coast, Great Oyster Bay stretches beneath the granite peaks of the Hazards, where cold, nutrient-rich currents create ideal conditions for shellfish farming. With Oyster Bay Tours, you put on waders and step right into the water to see how these oysters are raised and harvested.

Because Pacific oysters constantly filter the pristine bay, their flavor directly reflects the water they grow in—salty, sweet, and clean. Guided by local growers, you’ll learn the trick to shucking them properly before slurping them down seconds after they leave the water, washed down with a Freycinet Vineyard riesling.

Explore Tasmania’s whisky and wine regions

The bar at Lark Distillery Courtesy of Tourism Tasmania/Nick Osborne

Tasmania’s weather influences what grows here, and that includes what ends up in your glass. The chilly climate, brisk air, and long, slow seasons create ideal conditions for renowned single malts and delicate wines.

At Lark Distillery—the trailblazer that revived Tasmanian whisky-making when it opened in 1992—you can see how the cold climate slows down cask maturation, letting the spirit develop depth over time. Just outside Hobart in Cambridge, Sullivans Cove takes that same patient approach, aging award-winning single malts in hand-picked oak barrels.

The same weather that suits whisky also makes Tasmania one of Australia’s leading cool-climate wine regions. At Stargazer Wines in the Coal River Valley, winemaker Samantha (Sam) Connew draws on the long, gentle growing season to craft vibrant pinot noirs and rieslings that are bright and refreshing.