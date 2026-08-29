Why Tasmania Is Australia’s Best Dark Sky Destination

With almost half of Tasmania’s land protected as national parks and reserves, and barely 550,000 people on the island, nightfall brings some of the darkest, clearest skies in Australia. Step outside the main towns, and there’s almost zero light pollution—making it one of the best places in the country to trace the Milky Way or, if timing is on your side, catch the Southern Lights.

Darkness here also brings out the wildlife. Nocturnal creatures emerge onto forest trails, and beaches fill with little penguins waddling back to their nests. Standing under a sky where thousands of stars are visible to the naked eye, or listening for Tasmanian devils, gives you a different perspective on the island once the day-trippers head home.

Photograph the night sky from kunanyi

You don’t need to travel deep into Tasmania’s wilderness to find a sky full of stars. From Hobart, you can drive to kunanyi/Mount Wellington in 30 minutes, leaving behind the city lights for prime stargazing conditions.

Tasmanian Photography Tours’ guided astrophotography experience shows you how to capture Tasmania’s night sky, from the Milky Way stretching above the mountain to the stars scattered across the southern sky. Local guides help you set up your camera, find the right composition, and choose the best vantage points as the light fades.

At just over 4,000 feet above sea level, kunanyi/Mount Wellington puts Hobart’s grid of lights below and the stars overhead. On a clear evening, you can photograph the Milky Way arching over the dolerite peaks.

Take a night-sky photography course

The Southern Lights making an appearance over Cape Bruny Lighthouse Courtesy of Luke Tscharke/Tourism Tasmania

For those who already know their way around a camera, Tasmanian landscape photographer Luke Tscharke leads small-group workshops through some of the island’s most dramatic locations. Rather than staying at well-known lookouts, these workshops move through Tasmania’s least-photographed corners, with locations chosen around weather, light, and conditions. You’ll learn how to work with long exposures, compose night scenes, and balance the details of the landscape with the stars overhead.

See Tasmanian devils after dark at Cradle Mountain

The Southern Lights glowing behind Cradle Mountain, reflected in Dove Lake Courtesy of Luke O’Brien/Tourism Tasmania

A daytime hike through Tasmania’s forests is unlikely to end with a Tasmanian devil sighting, given these nocturnal animals spend much of the day resting. It’s only after sunset that they become active—feeding, exploring, and interacting with each other.

At Devils@Cradle near Cradle Mountain, evening feeding tours give you the chance to see Tasmanian devils and spotted-tail quolls when they are at their most energetic. The conservation sanctuary sits beside Cradle Mountain–Lake St Clair National Park, where keepers share stories about the animals’ behavior, conservation efforts, and the threats facing Tasmania’s native predators. Devils@Cradle also plays an important role in breeding programs that support the future of these threatened species.

Watch penguins return to shore in Bicheno

As daylight fades on Tasmania’s east coast, hundreds of little penguins begin their journey back to their coastal nests after spending the day fishing at sea. To catch the procession, join Bicheno Penguin Tours.

You can watch this nightly routine from the edge of the town’s protected penguin colony. Local guides explain the penguins’ behavior, from how they navigate the water to how they care for their chicks, while you wait for the first groups to appear along the shoreline.

Bicheno’s location on the east coast makes it one of Tasmania’s best places to see little penguins in the wild. The tours use viewing areas designed to protect the colony while giving you a close look at the birds as they waddle from the ocean back to their nests.

Stay beneath Tasmania’s dark skies

The Keep’s architect-designed cabin underneath the Southern Lights Courtesy of Tourism Tasmania

The easiest way to experience Tasmania’s dark skies is to stay somewhere that puts them right outside your door. In the Tamar Valley, a leading pinot noir and sparkling wine region, Domescapes Tasmania’s geodesic domes frame the surrounding landscape through large windows, with views of the stars from the deck or inside the dome itself. A short drive from Launceston but well clear of its lights, the setting makes it easy to spend the evening watching the sky change overhead.

In Tasmania’s northeast, the Keep takes a different approach. The architect-designed cabin sits on a rocky pinnacle, with expansive windows facing the surrounding forested landscape and the changing light from day into night.

See the stars up close at Saffire Freycinet

If you want to experience Tasmania’s night sky without straying too far from the comforts of a luxury stay, Saffire Freycinet’s new Saffire After Dark experience is a good place to start. One of Tasmania’s luxury lodges, Saffire sits on the edge of Freycinet National Park, less than three hours’ drive from Hobart—if you don’t stop for the scenery along the way.

Saffire guests gather fireside on a purpose-built open-air platform, where an astronomy expert begins with a naked-eye introduction to the southern sky before bringing out high-powered telescopes. Look closely, and you’ll spot nebulae, star clusters, and distant galaxies. You can even take home a curated digital collection of telescopic imagery, a bespoke celestial chart, and a six-month stargazing guide.