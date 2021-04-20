Frogburger
19 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine, 75011 Paris, France
| +33 1 43 41 48 17
More info
Sun - Thur 11:30am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 12am
Genuinely Good Burgers & Craft Beer in ParisThe hubbub about burgers in Paris may have slowed since the end of last year but the movement continues to evolve; the Anglo staple is now an ever-present fixture on menus, from basic brasseries to upscale nouveau-bistros. Patty fans are more discerning than ever, however, considering price, quality, ingredients and consistency and while there are many players in the city's newfound burger brigade, few get it all right.
Frogburger, from the crew behind the 20 year-old Frogpubs, is the latest newcomer to the group with a vision strong enough to compete with the lot of them. Here, the focus isn't on gourmet, high-end burgers but perfecting a simple, nostalgic burger with carefully selected ingredients, to wit: chuck-steak made exclusively for them from a well-known Rungis butcher; buns by baker Marcus Miller from London; aged Irish cheddar or Bleu d'Auvergne; onion relish from a Spanish artisan; perfectly sized, salted and crispy fries from Belgian potatoes; and farm-fresh ice cream from award-winning duo Peter & Hazel Hartle in England.
From the basics to the extras - devastatingly tasty onion rings, free refills on fries (with a burger) and craft beer by Frog Brewers- Frogburger is a gastronomic paean to the classic burger and the actors involved in making it genuinely good.
Open all day and late, this is the perfect spot to pick up picnic provisions. Or, head upstairs for a bite in the air-conditioned dining room. Either way, you won't be disappointed.