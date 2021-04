Fraumünster

When the clock strikes noon in Zurich , take a moment and embrace the timeless (and massive) St. Peter clock. The clock face is the largest in the world and very visible from downtown Zurich. Downstream from the clock tower is the first church in Zurich, the Fraumunster (our lady’s minister). Whether you observe the Fraumunster from across the water or take a close look at the interesting stained-glass window, make sure you add it to your travel itinerary.