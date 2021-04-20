Fraumünster
Münsterhof 2, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
+41 44 221 20 63
Fraumünster: Chagall, Giacometti and Zurich's Largest OrganThis small, elegant church near Paradeplatz has been around since 853, but it wasn’t until 1970 when it received its crowning touch: five glorious stained glass windows created by Marc Chagall when he was in his 80s. Also not to be missed: Augusto Giacometti’s magnificent mosaic. The massive 5,793-pipe organ, the largest in Zurich, plays every Wednesday at 7:45 am.
Scenic Views of St. Peter Clock Tower and Fraumunster
When the clock strikes noon in Zurich, take a moment and embrace the timeless (and massive) St. Peter clock. The clock face is the largest in the world and very visible from downtown Zurich. Downstream from the clock tower is the first church in Zurich, the Fraumunster (our lady’s minister). Whether you observe the Fraumunster from across the water or take a close look at the interesting stained-glass window, make sure you add it to your travel itinerary.