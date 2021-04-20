Fort Lauderdale Stand Up Paddle
Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
| +1 954-625-5798
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
Wellness on the Water: Stand Up PaddleboardingPicture yourself gliding on water, each paddle stroke across crystal clear water propels you faster as you fly across the glassy plane. You'll feel completely relaxed surrounded by gorgeous sand, water, and wildlife.
The Hawaiian sport of stand up paddling (SUP) is among the most accessible on-water activities you can try. Take lessons from Fort Lauderdale Stand Up Paddleboarding, where you'll learn the simple technique of rowing the leash, knee boarding, and stand rowing.
The Fort Lauderdale program offers morning tours that include all gear, lessons, and a guide. Usually, you'll view dolphins jumping in the distance and manatees roaming the shallow bottom of the ocean floor.
Once you've mastered the technique, you can try a class offered by Fort Lauderdale SUP. Schedule a paddle bootcamp, where you'll tone your core, legs, and arms while rowing across the surface of the Atlantic.
For a more relaxing class, try of of the biggest fitness crazes in the world right now: paddle pilates. The instructors will guide you to perform various poses that will relieve stress, tone muscle, and gain balance.
Imagine swaying back and forth as the breeze picks up around your floating yoga mat. Paddle yoga increases the regular intensity of your yoga workout. Fort Lauderdale SUP even offers a balance class for competitive yogis.