Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fort Lauderdale Jet Ski and Parasail

125 North Riverside Drive
Website
| +1 954-496-5959
Jetski and Parasail from Sands Harbor Marina Pompano Beach Florida United States

Jetski and Parasail from Sands Harbor Marina

Fort Lauderdale's trademark is defined by its emerald waters, gorgeous hotels, and golden sand. See it all aboard a jetski or parasail ride from the Sands Harbor Marina.

Parasail right off the beach and sail above the Atlantic, through the air, and even scoop into the water. You'll have a birds eye view of the city skyline and lighthouse point. Reach over 1,000 feet on your flight and enjoy the views of turtles, manatees, and the South Florida reef.

Other options include jetski rental, snorkeling, paddleboarding and banana boat rides.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points