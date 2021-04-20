Flight Path Learning Center
6661 Imperial Highway
+1 424-646-7284
More info
Tue - Sat 10am - 3pm
Now BoardingIf you're picking someone up at LAX, go a bit early and head to the Flight Path Museum along the south runways of LAX on the Imperial Highway.
This hidden spot is a treasure for aviation enthusiasts with exhibits that include fascinating photos of the original airport and a vault of retro stewardess uniforms. It also offers a bird's-eye view of planes taking off and landing.
Be sure to head outside with one of the adorable volunteers who will let you go into the Spirit of Seventy Six prop. This plane was used for TWA execs in the '30s. It's decked out with a card table, ashtrays, and a plush burnt orange couch—very Austin Powers.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
LAX Aviation History
The non-profit Flight Path Learning Center and Museum in the LAX Imperial Terminal celebrates Southern California's 100 years of aviation history. Here you'll find exhibits with memorabilia from early flight days, an educative flight simulator, a unique library for true air travel enthusiasts, and a model biplane collection. Admission is free and it's conveniently open Tuesday through Sunday.