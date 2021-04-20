Flight Path Learning Center 6661 Imperial Highway

More info Tue - Sat 10am - 3pm

Now Boarding If you're picking someone up at LAX, go a bit early and head to the Flight Path Museum along the south runways of LAX on the Imperial Highway.



This hidden spot is a treasure for aviation enthusiasts with exhibits that include fascinating photos of the original airport and a vault of retro stewardess uniforms. It also offers a bird's-eye view of planes taking off and landing.



Be sure to head outside with one of the adorable volunteers who will let you go into the Spirit of Seventy Six prop. This plane was used for TWA execs in the '30s. It's decked out with a card table, ashtrays, and a plush burnt orange couch—very Austin Powers.