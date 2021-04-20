Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Flight Path Learning Center

6661 Imperial Highway
+1 424-646-7284
Now Boarding Los Angeles California United States
LAX Aviation History Los Angeles California United States
Now Boarding Los Angeles California United States
LAX Aviation History Los Angeles California United States

More info

Tue - Sat 10am - 3pm

Now Boarding

If you're picking someone up at LAX, go a bit early and head to the Flight Path Museum along the south runways of LAX on the Imperial Highway.

This hidden spot is a treasure for aviation enthusiasts with exhibits that include fascinating photos of the original airport and a vault of retro stewardess uniforms. It also offers a bird's-eye view of planes taking off and landing.

Be sure to head outside with one of the adorable volunteers who will let you go into the Spirit of Seventy Six prop. This plane was used for TWA execs in the '30s. It's decked out with a card table, ashtrays, and a plush burnt orange couch—very Austin Powers.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Frederick Simeon
almost 7 years ago

LAX Aviation History

The non-profit Flight Path Learning Center and Museum in the LAX Imperial Terminal celebrates Southern California's 100 years of aviation history. Here you'll find exhibits with memorabilia from early flight days, an educative flight simulator, a unique library for true air travel enthusiasts, and a model biplane collection. Admission is free and it's conveniently open Tuesday through Sunday.



More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points