Feiyue 250弄 Anfu Road

What the Cool Kids Wear Shanghai-based shoe company Feiyue means "flying forward" in Chinese. Around since the 1920s, these lightweight sneakers became the shoe of choice by kung fu fighters in the 1930s. In fact, rumor has it that nearly 80% of kung fu fighters today still wear Feiyues for training.



But it's not just martial artists you'll find sporting these kicks. They've been popular footwear for ages and have even started popping up in boutiques and outlets around the world. Why not buy them at the source?