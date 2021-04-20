Fallon & Byrne Wine Cellar 11-17 Exchequer Street (basement), Dublin, D02 RY63, Ireland

More info Sun 12pm - 9pm Mon - Wed 12pm - 10pm Thur 12pm - 11pm Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am

Fallon & Byrne Wine Cellar Whether you choose the wine bar in the basement, the gourmet food hall on the ground floor (where you can also buy hot food to eat in the wine bar), or the fine dining restaurant in a big, bright open space on the first floor, you won’t be disappointed with the quality of food in this Exchequer Street emporium, much of which is organic. Main courses on the menu include dishes like grilled Irish lamb rump with broad bean succotash, black garlic and aubergine purée and smoked potato croquette, or aged Irish rib-eye steak with a choice of Béarnaise, brandy peppercorn or truffle butter sauce. There’s also an excellent lunch menu and the pre-theater dinner menu is good value and runs all night Sunday to Tuesday and from 5.30 to 7pm, Wednesday to Saturday.