The Bird's Eye View

Having a mere 24 hours to see Dublin before our journey continued to Galway, my best friend and I did the Guinness Storehouse tour. It was a dreary, rainy day, and this tour was the perfect activity to get out of the wetness for a bit and still waste no time in taking in all there was that the city had to offer. Reaching the top 6th floor of the tour, the gravity bar awaits, offering a panoramic 360 degree view of the city and a pint of the good stuff. Sláinte!