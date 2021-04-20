Gravity Bar
Dublin, Ireland
Find Your Perfect Pint in DublinGravity Bar has wonderful 360-degree views of Dublin and all the Guinness you can drink. You can even try your hand at pouring the perfect pint. The bartenders know what they're doing, and to prove it, they make shamrocks into the foam with a flourish.
Guinness is a serious deal in Ireland. It is fun to start a debate amongst your new local friends as to which pub serves their favorite pint. For me, it was the Gravity Bar. The combination of having my very first non-imported Guinness along with the excitement of our honeymoon and relief of my ankle made it the perfect pint for me.
When we arrived at the Gravity Bar in Dublin, I was in pretty bad shape. Not even a week before our much planned honeymoon, I had a cast taken off my leg and my broken ankle had not finished healing. It was our first day in Ireland and we were enjoying the sites using the hop on, hop off bus. We decided to visit the Guinness Storehouse, an interesting museum dedicated to the famous Irish brew. By the time we finished, my leg was very swollen and I could barely walk so we decided to head to the very top floor, home to the Gravity Bar. When I had finished my icy cold drink, I realized my ankle felt much better and I could once again navigate the cobblestone streets of Dublin. I quickly learned that every time I had a Guinness, my ankle would feel better and soon enough, we had the locals of different pubs cheering "Guinness for strength!" when I put my order in.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Tradition Lives
There are two specific things I do when I am in Ireland: Drink Guinness and listen to traditional music. You can do both at the Guinness Storehouse (Guinness brewery & museum). Check their schedule online while in Dublin and give yourself two to three hours to go through the museum before retiring upstairs in the Gravity Bar for a pint of the dark stuff while relaxing to music from the old land. This young girl put herself front and center to enjoy this trio.
almost 6 years ago
Drink Guinness and savour the view at Gravity Bar, Dublin
While in Dublin, don't just drink Guinness, but go and see how they are made at Guinness Store House. It will be a great experience to see the whole process involved right from the ingredients used to marketing the beer. Plus, you get to taste them for free at the end of the tour. Sip the beer and head to the Gravity Bar, to savour the beautiful view of Dublin!
almost 7 years ago
The Bird's Eye View
Having a mere 24 hours to see Dublin before our journey continued to Galway, my best friend and I did the Guinness Storehouse tour. It was a dreary, rainy day, and this tour was the perfect activity to get out of the wetness for a bit and still waste no time in taking in all there was that the city had to offer. Reaching the top 6th floor of the tour, the gravity bar awaits, offering a panoramic 360 degree view of the city and a pint of the good stuff. Sláinte!
almost 7 years ago
Guinness' Home Turf
Think it gets better than at the brewery? Nope! Find your way to Dublin and experience a Guinness in all it's glory, from the Guinness brewery. Not only that, you'll get a great view of the surrounding city from 7 floors up (pending that pesky fog).
almost 7 years ago
Guinness Storehouse
Best Guinness ever!