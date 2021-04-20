Where are you going?
Number 31

Number 31

Ask someone who’s stayed at Number 31, a downtown Dublin house-hotel, what it’s like and he or she likely won’t get past the breakfast: the pears poached in vanilla syrup, Wexford strawberries, eggs scrambled with smoked salmon from the west coast, and slices of zesty cranberry loaf. Such homey food served in a sunlit dining room is part of what makes Number 31 feel less like a hotel and more like the pied-à-terre you’ve always dreamed of. Comfortable rooms and unobtrusive staff add to the urban townhouse vibe; the hotel owners, Noel and Deirdre Comer, manage to be warm and welcoming while also leaving guests to make themselves at home around the peat fire in the sunken lounge.

A wild garden separates the hotel’s two buildings, a Georgian terrace house and the coach house, and the overall modernist-meets-classic design owes to architect Sam Stephenson, who lived in the house as he renovated it in the 1950s. Number 31 is a favorite of Dublin insiders, from artists to architects to the designer John Rocha.
By Eimear Lynch , AFAR Contributor

Full Irish Breakfast in a Dublin Carriage House

Located down a lane in Dublin’s city center, this boutique hotel provides breakfast each morning in the carriage house or the conservatory. Delia Behan bakes fresh brown bread daily to accompany such cooked-to-order options as a full Irish breakfast or smoked salmon and scrambled eggs.

