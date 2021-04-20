Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

No.25 Eustace Street - Irish Landmark Trust

Parnell Square East Parnell Square E, Rotunda, Dublin 1, D01 ND60, Ireland
Website
| +353 1 670 4733
No.25 Eustace Street, Dublin Dublin Ireland

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

No.25 Eustace Street, Dublin

Wobbly floors, a crooked staircase, dusty books, an old piano, and a few hundred years of character mix together in the beating heart of old Dublin, the Temple Bar. I spend more than half of every year on the road, calling in at one hotel and the next, and I've been lucky to have spent time at some fabulous hotels and holiday homes. This joint at No. 25 Eustace St. is near the top of the list.

From the Irish Landmark Trust website:
"The Irish Landmark Trust saves heritage buildings throughout the island of Ireland that are at risk of being lost through neglect or inappropriate use; conserving and restoring these buildings so they can be let as holiday homes."

The next time you're in Dublin with your family or a large group, forget about calling in on modern digs, and check out No. 25, or one of the other heritage properties managed by the trust. It was a beautiful experience, and I can't wait to check in again. Next time I plan to visit an old lighthouse, fort, or country home.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points