No.25 Eustace Street - Irish Landmark Trust
Parnell Square East Parnell Square E, Rotunda, Dublin 1, D01 ND60, Ireland
| +353 1 670 4733
More info
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
No.25 Eustace Street, DublinWobbly floors, a crooked staircase, dusty books, an old piano, and a few hundred years of character mix together in the beating heart of old Dublin, the Temple Bar. I spend more than half of every year on the road, calling in at one hotel and the next, and I've been lucky to have spent time at some fabulous hotels and holiday homes. This joint at No. 25 Eustace St. is near the top of the list.
From the Irish Landmark Trust website:
"The Irish Landmark Trust saves heritage buildings throughout the island of Ireland that are at risk of being lost through neglect or inappropriate use; conserving and restoring these buildings so they can be let as holiday homes."
The next time you're in Dublin with your family or a large group, forget about calling in on modern digs, and check out No. 25, or one of the other heritage properties managed by the trust. It was a beautiful experience, and I can't wait to check in again. Next time I plan to visit an old lighthouse, fort, or country home.