Exarcheia
Exarcheia, Athens 106 81, Greece
Photo by Candice Walsh
Exarcheia, an Artsy Insight into AthensExarcheia is the most unique neighborhood in Athens, by far. It's not for everyone. It's gritty, graffiti-laden, and crawling with punk rock kids who are far more harmless than they appear.
But behind its rough exterior you'll find a dozen bookshops, tiny cafes where old men sit sipping Greek coffee, and an onslaught of art exhibits with political undertones. The neighborhood's cultural identity is diverse: you can smoke hookah with Syrians or you can dine with the artsy Greeks. Embrace every second of it.