3 European Cities to Adopt Copenhagen’s System of Rewarding Travelers for Eco-Friendly Behaviors

Across Europe, cities are rethinking how tourism can support—not strain—the places travelers love most. While some destinations have leaned on tourist taxes or daily entry fees to manage crowds and protect fragile environments, others are experimenting with a softer touch: rewarding visitors for making greener choices.

The idea took off last summer in Copenhagen, where the city piloted CopenPay, a program that hands out perks for sustainable behavior. Travelers who help out in communal gardens, collect litter on a canal cleanup, or use the metro instead of hailing a taxi can earn free museum tickets, ice cream cones, kayak rentals, or access to cultural sites like Kronborg Castle. More than 5,000 people participated during the 2024 season, a number the city expects to blast past, especially considering the program has returned in a bigger way, with more than 90 attractions and restaurants on board this year. The 2025 edition also runs longer, stretching across the entire summer season, and it now includes rewards for travelers who arrive by train or choose to extend their stays—subtle nudges that align with Copenhagen’s broader sustainability goals.

Following the program’s success, other destinations have expressed interest in trying a similar system.

“Since launching CopenPay last summer, we’ve been met by an enormous interest from cities and tourist boards from Europe, Asia, and North America, all wanting to know more about CopenPay and our learnings,” Søren Tegen Petersen, CEO at Wonderful Copenhagen, said in a press release. “So far, we have shared insights on CopenPay with more than 100 interested parties, and as we aim to contribute to a positive change globally, we are happy to share.”

These three destinations have already announced plans to roll out their own eco-rewards initiatives:



Helsinki, Finland

Berlin, Germany

Bremen, Germany

Each is still finalizing the details, but the framework is the same: Get travelers to swap climate-conscious actions for discounts and freebies on cultural and local experiences. Berlin and Helsinki have yet to share plans on what their programs will look like. However, Bremen has already launched the first step of its scheme in collaboration with Deutsche Bahn, the state-owned national railway company of Germany. It rewards overnight guests arriving in Bremen by train (as opposed to plane or car) with a bag filled with vouchers and small gifts from local businesses. The city plans to expand the program in 2026 to encompass rewarding more eco-friendly choices.

“With CopenPay, Copenhagen proves that bold ideas can inspire global change,” said Rodney Payne, CEO of Destination Think, a Canada-based consulting agency specializing in forward-thinking development in the global tourism industry, in a statement. “This innovative model shows other destinations how to engage visitors in ways that are both sustainable and deeply connected to local life, where travelers become active participants rather than passive consumers. So CopenPay holds huge potential for destinations around the world to adopt into their own local version.”

For travelers, that means choosing the sustainable option doesn’t just help the planet in the long run—it’s becoming a perk they can experience right now. A museum ticket, a free coffee, or a welcome gift could soon be the reward for leaving a lighter footprint.